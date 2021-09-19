If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Coming off an idle week, the Buena Colts are getting ready for the remainder of the season.
Buena is coming off a 34-7 defeat to the Vail Cienega Bobcats at Loveless Stadium on Friday, Sept. 10.
Senior receiver Rashaud Armstrong carried the ball twice for 20 yards and Buena’s lone touchdown.
“I am very thankful for the crowd and support from all and for all last Friday at our home opener,” Buena head coach Joe Thomas said. “Sierra Vista is a family!”
With the loss, Buena fell to 1-1.
The bye week will serve multiple purposes.
“Getting healthy, paying attention to detail in all three areas of the game, watching more film and becoming a closer Colt family,” Thomas said. “We are going to focus on conditioning and recovering from our two games.”
Senior quarterback William Stemler completed 2 of 11 passes for 37 yards and an interception.
“I am happy that he plays for Buena, Stemler does a lot for us offensively and defensively,” Thomas said.
Stemler registered 10 tackles, including one for a loss.
Freshman running back Andres Bonilla led the Colts with 13 carries for 33 yards.
Buena won its season opener with a dominating 41-0 road win over the Phoenix Barry Goldwater Bulldogs on Sept. 3.
Buena returns to action on Friday, Sept. 24, traveling to Tucson to face Sunnyside High.
Sunnyside (2-1) defeated Phoenix Paradise Valley 34-7 Friday night. When the teams last met in 2019, Buena thumped the Blue Devils, 54-0.
