NOGALES — The Buena Colts girls basketball team traveled to Nogales on Tuesday, Jan. 25, and defeated the Apaches 65-58.

Buena is 10th in the Class 5A girls’ basketball state rankings.

“I love how well the team played together,” Buena coach Leah Haymore said. “They worked together offensively and defensively, and it was a beautiful thing.”

The Colts improved to 10-7 and leads the 5A South Region at 5-2. They have a two-game lead over second place Cienega (3-2).

“Afterwards, I told them we just secured our spot as the No. 1 team in the region,” Haymore said. “And then I told them we could go eat tacos.

“They have really come together with the motion offense and are happy for whoever scores. It is amazing to see the girls working together for the win.”

In the first quarter, Buena took a 24-16 lead. The Apaches chipped away in the second quarter and trailed 35-31 at halftime.

Buena kept its advantage in the second half.

“I think I say it a lot about the girls’ work ethic, but we must focus on the little things,” Haymore said.

Alani Encinas led the Colts with 35 points along with eight rebounds and five assists.

Julia Jenkins scored 11 points while Lala Prescott added 10.

“I believe we have the right chemistry to make a run at state,” Encinas said. “We also have a lot of great all-around players.”

Buena returns to the court on Friday, Jan. 28, hosting the Tucson Sabino Sabercats.

Senior Night for the girls is Feb. 4 against the Tucson Salpointe Catholic Lancers.

“Our man-to-man defense is improving but we need to keep focusing on that area,” Haymore said. “Earlier this season, we played a lot of zone so teams have not seen this type of defense.”

