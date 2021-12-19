SIERRA VISTA — It was another victory for the Buena Colts girls’ soccer team as they came through with a 5-4 win against Pueblo on Dec. 14.
Katelyn Harris led the attack with two unassisted goals and one assist while Tamara Petersen added two goals of her own. Kathrine Presnall registered one goal and one assist and Annie Traugutt had an assist.
“I think all of our varsity girls have stepped up to meet both their and my expectations this season,” Buena coach Derek Brame said. “I would not say anyone on varsity has really surprised me because I have seen them play for years and know how talented and capable, they are.”
All of the Colts scoring came in the second half.
“I have a lot of faith and confidence in our juniors and seniors on the squad,” Brame said. “I know we are going to be very competitive; I have seen a lot of soccer players suffer non-contact injuries so hopefully we can stay healthy.”
Ashlyn Brame and Preslee Young split time at goalkeeper.
With the win, Buena’s record improves to 3-0 this season.
“I did not think we would start 3-0 so I am pleasantly surprised at how the season is going,” the Buena coach said. “I am very proud of the girls, and it is great that Christmas break is coming because we are in need of some time off.”
When the Colts are not lacing up their cleats for Buena, a lot of them are involved in club soccer for most of the year.
“They will play with their clubs in fall and spring so this will be a good break from soccer for them,” Coach Brame said.
The Colts look to be well-rested in January to make a run at the playoffs.
“I would love to go to state, I believe we have a legitimate shot this season that I am excited about though there are some great squads in Tucson,” the coach said. “It is just tough coming off a non-season.”
This season, Buena is utilizing a 4-3-2-1 formation.
“We have yet to have to change our formation this year and it allows our speedy fullbacks to get outside and help with the attack,” Coach Brame said. “It has been incredibly amazing to watch them work and move within their own understanding of the game, so I do not have to coach that much.”
The Colts next match is Tuesday, January 4 when Buena hosts Flowing Wells.
