SIERRA VISTA — After a disappointing 0-3 start to the season the Buena Colts have rebounded, and after a 67-56 home win over Mountain View Marana Friday night in Ensign Gym, they are now 3-3 as they head into the winter break.

Mountain View (4-3) had a 10-6 lead early in the first quarter, but a blocked shot by guard Deandre Hawthorne gave the Colts the spark they needed, and they evened the score 13-13 to end the period.

