SIERRA VISTA — After a disappointing 0-3 start to the season the Buena Colts have rebounded, and after a 67-56 home win over Mountain View Marana Friday night in Ensign Gym, they are now 3-3 as they head into the winter break.
Mountain View (4-3) had a 10-6 lead early in the first quarter, but a blocked shot by guard Deandre Hawthorne gave the Colts the spark they needed, and they evened the score 13-13 to end the period.
The Colts got contributions from every player that saw action in the game, but center AJ Forrest was unstoppable in the first half and scored 16 points before halftime.
Buena’s head coach Tyler Molesworth said they wanted to get Forrest the ball in the paint to establish a strong inside presence.
“He played tough tonight,” the coach said. “We knew we were going to go to him early. That way he can do his thing and open up things for our outside game later. He played tough and he played strong. When he missed, he followed his shot and put it back in, and defensively he played hard he did really well tonight.”
The Colts grabbed their first lead 22-20 midway through the second quarter and started to methodically pull ahead leading 35-28 at halftime.
Buena’s second leading scorer, and possibly their best defensive player, Noah Nelson was out of action with an illness, but the rest of the Colts played well in his absence. Molesworth said they missed him on the court, but he should be back by the next game which is two weeks away.
The third quarter was all Colts and they outscored Mountain View 13-4 to build a 48-32 lead. The biggest play of the stanza was a spectacular steal and euro step for an acrobatic layup by guard Deangelo Hawthorne. The play exemplified how the four players that missed the first three games are starting to play better as they see more action.
They’re key for us with their ball handling and offensive playmaking,” the Buena coach said. “They’re not back yet to where they used to be, but they’re making strides everyday — getting better and doing the right things,” Molesworth said.
Deandre Hawthorn asserted himself in the fourth quarter scoring six points, and smartly leading the team from his point guard position, while reserve guard Mason Gordon pitched in with eight points and solid defense. Molesworth said he expects his second stingers to be ready when called upon.
“That’s the one thing about Mason is he’s always ready, and he played hard for us. In the second half I always know I can rely on Mason to give me a good effort on defense and also on offense,” he said.
This was the last game before a two week break for Buena. The Colts are playing well and have built momentum after a shaky start.
Molesworth said they’ll have a nice break and be ready for action when it resumes, and he’s not worried about losing the edge they have at this point in the season.
“One thing about this team is they love the game of basketball. So, they’ll continue to play whether it’s with me or not,” he said. “They’ll play and continue that momentum we have. We’ll have some fun the next few days, take a nice holiday break and come back ready to go, and be ready for our first game on January 4.”
