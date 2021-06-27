SIERRA VISTA — The Buena Colts hosted the Benson Bobcats and the Tombstone Yellow Jackets in a 7-on-7 passing competition Wednesday.
Buena went 4-0 in the competition; Benson 2-1 and Tombstone 2-2.
There also was a lineman competition between Buena and Tombstone and included a variety of drills and exercises testing speed, strength and endurance.
Buena coach Joe Thomas said there was some light drizzle throughout the scrimmage but it appeared to work out well for the teams. Thomas said he reached out to Douglas and Bisbee, hoping they would participate, but didn’t hear back.
“The kids did what they needed to do,” Thomas said. He said his teams have participated in other passing competitions in which they lost games.
“We’re just looking to get better and continue to do what we’ve been doing right,” he said. “We need to fix some of the routes and blown coverages. It was nice not having to travel. We always play to win but right now we’re also looking at the cosmetics of things; making sure we do things right.”
One of the more entertaining matchups was Tombstone vs. Buena. Even though the two schools are in different classifications, the Yellow Jackets are now coached by former Buena assistant Dominik Bonilla. There is a friendly sense of competition between the two teams.
“That was fun,” Bonilla said “It was very competitive. We all shook hands afterwards but in between the lines and the clock was running it was all business.”
Thomas said it was fun for him as well.
“I liked seeing him doing his thing out there,” Thomas said of Bonilla. “It’s nice seeing him be able to take over a program and hopefully do good things. That was me in 2012.”
According to Bonilla, Tombstone won the scrimmage against Buena’s junior varsity 36-14 but lost to the varsity 41-28 with Buena adding a score just as time expired. Bonilla said his team had a 16-7 lead on Benson when the Bobcats rallied to win 23-16.
Bonilla praised the play of freshman quarterback Elias Dyson, who had five touchdowns and no interceptions in the first scrimmage. Dyson had four touchdowns and two interceptions against Buena and two TDs and an interception against Benson. In the freshman game at the end of the scrimmage he threw six touchdowns and had no interceptions.
“I thought he did a great job of competing against Buena and Benson, who are both senior heavy,” Bonilla said. “As a 14-year-old quarterback competing against 17- and 18-year-olds he did very well.”
Bobcats coach Chris Determan said the scrimmage went OK for his team and they did show improvement.
“When you go 7-on-7 it’s not a ‘football game’ so it’s a little bit different, it’s not the same kind of physicality, etc., but overall from the start of the summer we’re getting better and that’s what you want,” he said. “We just want to go out and compete. Win, lose or draw we just want to get better.”
Benson and Tombstone are returning to Sierra Vista on Wednesday for another passing competition that may include some additional teams.
Bonilla, Determan and Thomas each said they like the attitude their kids are showing in summer drills and believe now having a start date for season is a good motivator.
Thomas said he’s had good participation numbers with 55-65 athletes showing up every morning at 6 a.m. for conditioning and weight lifting. In the evening from 5-7 p.m. they work on skills and have 55-68 kids.
“These are the best numbers we’ve had, even during spring football where we averaged 50 kids,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of new guys and young guys, some have never played before, coming in as sophomores but didn’t play last year because of COVID.”
The Colts kick off the 2021 season Sept. 3 at Phoenix Barry Goldwater and host Vail Cienega the next week in the home opener.
Determan says his players understand now is the time that all their effort will pay off, an hopefully lead to a successful season.
“We have a lot of kids that play three sports so they’re busy five to six days a week,” Determan said. “They’re doing what they need to get stronger and faster and that’s all that we can ask for.”
Benson hosts Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian Academy on Aug. 27 to open the season.
Bonilla says he is encouraged by the effort his kids are showing and he’s hoping that energy carries over to the upcoming season.
The Yellow Jackets open their season Aug. 27 at Tucson Santa Rita.
