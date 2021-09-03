SIERRA VISTA — After a long wait and a 2020 marked with setbacks, the Buena Colts officially begin the 2021 football season tonight at 7 at Phoenix Barry Goldwater High.
“The team is excited and ready to hit the road early on Friday to play,” Buena football coach Joe Thomas said. “The energy, competition, focus, brotherhood and discipline have been shown all week.”
Senior middle linebacker William Stemler looks to pick up where he left off in 2020 when he registered 36 tackles, six hurries, three pass deflections and one sack.
Senior running back Jehlani Brown leads the rushing attack after registering 32 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns last season.
The Colts have yet to name a starting quarterback to replace Austin Grimm, who graduated. He totaled 512 yards and seven touchdowns in four games in 2020. Stemler is in the mix at quarterback.
“Stemler is also a very good tight end but we have not decided our signal caller for Friday,” Thomas said. “I will see by Thursday where I feel Stemler can most benefit our team come Friday.”
After starting the offseason with four potential signal-callers, the Colts have narrowed the search to two.
“Senior lefty Jalen Everette has also been getting reps this week at quarterback,” Thomas added. “Both have looked good in practice.”
Defensively, the Colts run a 4-2-5 alignment led by Stemler, Austin Cox, Ruben Harris, Brett Santa-Maria and David Coronado.
“We have safeties that can come down into the box because some teams like to run,” Thomas said. “In that case, let’s go single-high safety cover three and stack the box with eight defenders.”
Though many teams feature a wide-open passing attack, they still need a reliable run game.
“We plan on putting the kids in the best situation possible but it is 5A football, if you cannot stop the run you will lose,” Thomas said. “Some teams cannot throw the ball that well and we are going to challenge them defensively.”
Per the Barry Goldwater athletics site, “face masks are recommended, Please practice social distancing.”
Tickets are $6 for adults, $5 for students.
Tonight’s other games involving Cochise County teams:
Bisbee (1-0) at Miami (0-1)
The Bisbee Pumas, coming off a season-opening 46-0 blowout last week over the Tucson Catalina Trojans at the Warren Ballpark, take to the road to meet the Miami Vandals, who dropped their season opener to Pima last week 56-14.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Pumas coach Brian Vertrees was happy to get the first game out of the way and even happier it came with a win.
“Overall, I think there were a lot of positives last week and I think there were some tremendous individual efforts and a strong overall team effort,” he said. “I think by nature, come Saturday morning, it is more important for us to look at the negatives and focus on improving. We executed well, but we need to execute faster at all positions. We had a few mental mistakes and we lost points because of them. When we get into our conference, those types of mental errors will cost us wins and not just points.
“I was really pleased with our younger guys and what they did with their opportunities. It’s a process and we will continue to be honest with ourselves with our evaluations and identify where we need to improve. We will certainly be tested the next few weeks and have to continue to grow in order to keep pace with the big dogs in the conference.”
Vertrees confirmed on Wednesday that Camden Miller’s 46-yard field goal in the second quarter was a school record, breaking the previous record of 45 yards by Kirby Dominguez in 1979.
Vertrees said he and his players are aware the Vandals are going to be a much stronger opponent than Catalina.
“I’m very impressed with the athleticism that Miami has all over the field,” he said. “They have good team speed and that is going to present us with some challenges this week as we will have drives that we have to grind it out and limit mistakes to get into the end zone.
“Coach (Brandon) Powell is an experienced coach there in Miami who has had a lot of success in his career and so I have no doubt they will be prepared for us. Our guys are going to have to respond to some adversity this week in order to be in position to get a win. I would say we have a lot of similarities in terms of personnel and so it should be a good matchup between two old-school mining communities.”
Vertrees reported his team came out of last week’s game pretty healthy but that senior starting center and team captain Chris Contreras re-aggravated a high ankle sprain he suffered in July. He is day-to-day.
“Miami is a playoff caliber team and so we don’t have the luxury to sit guys for precautionary reasons, but as always we will have to make those decisions based on what is in the best interests for the players health and the long term benefit of the team,” Vertrees said.
“If Contreras is ready to go, he will be in there, if not we have some solid sophomore linemen that have emerged after the pads have come on that will step in and do a great job for us.”
Chandler Prep (1-0) at Tombstone (1-0)
There is a buzz in Tombstone as the Yellow Jackets and first-year coach Dominik Bonilla are enjoying being 1-0 after thumping Tucson Santa Rita last week 42-0 on the road. The game featured two 30-minute lightning delays and was stopped around 11 p.m. with just longer than a minute left in the third quarter when Santa Rita had its second player go down with an injury.
Chandler Prep was in Tonopah Valley, thumping the Phoenix 33-6.
“It was great for our kids to pick up that first win of the season early, we still have a lot of work to do as we strive to consistently show improvement every week,” Bonilla said. “But overall (I was) pleased with our kids’ effort.
What about Chandler Prep?
“I feel this week will be a lot tougher than Week One but with a good week of practice and the electric atmosphere we have for our home opener we can come out victorious,” Bonilla said.
Kickoff is at 7. To celebrate the first home game of the season admission will be free. All attending the game will get free food (a hot dog, chips and a soft drink). There will be face painting, a DJ, and games for the kids. Those attending are also encouraged to wear Tombstone Yellow Jackets colors and attire.
St. David (1-0) at Bagdad (1-1)
The St. David Tigers kicked off their season last week thumping the visiting Cibecue Wildcats 69-0.
Tonight the Tigers are in Phoenix, taking on a much stronger opponent, the Bagdad Sultans, at North Phoenix Prep High School. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
“The game was originally scheduled to be played at NAU in the Skydome, and we were also scheduled to play them at NAU last year, but that game was completely canceled due to COVID,” Tigers coach Braden Davis said. “Although NAU opted to not have the game played there this year, we were fortunately able to find another neutral venue.”
Bagdad bounced back from its opening week loss to Mohave Accelerated and beat the Tempe Prep Knights 38-24.
Looking back at the Cibecue game, Davis said he felt his team played well defensively but was not as sharp as he would have liked offensively.
“We still scored a lot of points, but we’re not at the level we need to be in order to get where we want to go,” he said. “We can attribute part of the sputtering to not having a scrimmage or Week One game, but we definitely need to get better and I’m confident we will. We need to strive to improve each week climbing the mountain toward the playoffs.”
Davis said St. David is looking forward to playing Bagdad, considered a perennial powerhouse in the 1A.
“Bagdad is a great program with great coaching; lots of football tradition there,” he said. “This is a game we’ve been very excited about for a long time.”
Davis said senior starting linebacker and running back Jake Goodman suffered a minor shoulder injury in practice this week.
“At this point we don’t know how much he’ll be able to play on Friday,” Davis said. “Missing him will be significant, but we’ve got other guys ready to step up and cover his positions. We will be OK.”
Santa Rita (0-1) at Benson (0-1) Game is canceled.
Late Thursday evening Benson athletic officials were notified that this game was being canceled due to Santa Rita not having enough players.
It is unclear at the moment if this game will be a forfeit by Santa Rita or declared a no contest.
Next up for Bobcats is a Sept. 10 contest at Tanque Verde High School in Tucson.
Tanque Verde (1-0) at Willcox (1-0)
The Willcox Cowboys will host the Tucson Tanque Verde Hawks of the 2A Rillito Region tonight at 7.
Willcox and Tanque Verde won their first games of the season last week; the Cowboys posted a 57-0 victory over the Globe Tigers and the Hawks defeated the Heritage Academy Laveen Heroes 50-8.
“The hard work that we put in during the offseason is paying off,” Willcox coach Eric Hjalmarson said. “We played well against Globe but we will get better – we will not be satisfied.
“Tanque Verde has a lot of players, a good offensive line, and are well coached. They are definitely a very good team.”
All Willcox fans are encouraged to wear red to the game to support the Cowboys’ Red-Out game night theme.
Valley Union (1-1) at Cicero Prep (0-1)
Valley Union, looking to bounce back from last week’s 69-22 spanking by Mohave Accelerated, will be in Scottsdale to met Cicero Prep Academy.
The team learned earlier this week that the game originally scheduled tonight against Cibecue had been canceled and will not be made up.
Late Thursday Blue Devil coaches and administrators managed to find a last-minute opponent in Cicero Prep. The Centurions were scheduled to play Fort Thomas tonight, but that game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocol.
Last week the Centurions dropped their season opener 58-6 to Williams.
Herald/Review sports editor Bruce Whetten and reporters Ivan Leonard and Linda Lou Lamb contributed to this article.
