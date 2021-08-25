SIERRA VISTA — After a 2020 four-game regular season filled with only road games mixed in with setbacks and uncertainties, Buena is ready for the 2021 season to begin, knowing it will be playing in front of the hometown crowd several times this year.
Buena begins its 2021 season Sept. 3 at Phoenix Barry Goldwater High. An Aug. 26 scrimmage at 6 p.m. against Rio Rico at Loveless Stadium will give Buena fans a glimpse of what Colts football will look like this season.
“Last season, we could not start practice until after Labor Day,” Buena head coach Joe Thomas said. “When we were not in-person last year, we did a lot of Google Meets and Hudl for the players’ film study.”
Buena lost multiple starters to graduation, but consistently saw 40-50 players during summer offseason workouts.
Senior running back Jehlani Brown leads the rushing attack after registering 32 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns last season.
Who will hand the ball to Brown remains to be seen, as Buena must replace quarterback Austin Grimm (graduation), who threw for 512 yards and seven touchdowns in four games in 2020.
“Honestly, we could rotate four guys in so after the scrimmage we will watch the tape and evaluate them each,” Thomas said.
Seniors William Stemler, Jaylen Everette and Keyon Taylor, along with freshman Nash Moore, are in the running at quarterback.
Along with watching the quarterback situation, the Colts also are keeping an eye on their tackling technique.
Helmet-to-helmet hits are an automatic ejection in high school football, even if the contact was incidental.
“You talk about safety in football, such as not lunging or not leading with the head, but those plays are not reviewable,” Thomas explained. “Last year, we had a kid get ejected for making a play while the quarterback was going down, and you cannot challenge those calls like college or pro football.”
Defensively, the Colts will utilize a swarm defense that focuses on gap integrity and confusing the offense.
“Our defense is designed to put our hitters in position to excel,” Thomas said. “The defensive line will not make every tackle, but they will occupy offensive linemen and control gaps.”
Stemler is the defense’s lead playmaker from his middle linebacker position.
“We want Stemler hitting the quarterback and living in the offense’s backfield,” Thomas stated. “He is a three-year starter for us, and he has been fast, physical and an animal during his Buena tenure.”
Stemler leads a talented Colts defense after accounting for 36 tackles, six hurries, three pass deflections and one sack last season.
Buena plans to heavily pressure the quarterback with its 4-2-5 defense.
“We do not want our defensive line shooting gaps because that leads to a no-block zone,” Thoms said. “Next thing you know, the offensive linemen are at the second level blocking linebackers.”
Up front, a Colts defensive line is deep and works well as a unit.
“We have a good core of five guys that can take care of business in the trenches,” Thomas said.
“We are not that deep at linebacker so this formation allows us to bring in an extra defensive back. “It is nothing new, but we have a solid group of linebackers, and we want them in position to make plays.”
Buena’s defense is littered with playmakers.
“Free safety Austin Cox, a senior, can come into the box and lay the wood when it is time,” Thomas said. “The main thing with Austin is if teams try to threaten us deep, he picks the ball off.
“(Seniors) Ruben Harris, Brett Santa-Maria, David Coronado and the rest of the defense make up a solid group so it is hard to single players out. When one person makes a play, it inspires the group, so we want Stemler setting the tone and the defense falling in line.
“We have a solid group of guys, and at any time one can make a key play defensively.”
Buena concludes its season at home Nov. 12 against Marana Mountain View, which is Senior Night for the Colts. Homecoming will be Friday, Oct. 22, against Tucson Flowing Wells.
