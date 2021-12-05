SIERRA VISTA —It was a nail-biter but the Buena Colts held on to protect home court.
The Colts boys basketball team defeated the Gilbert Tigers 58-55 on Friday, Dec. 3, at the Donald Ensign Gymnasium.
“I was most impressed by our relentless effort and ability to lock in defensively,” Buena coach Tyler Molesworth said. “They left it all out from start to finish and we came out on top.”
The loss was Gilbert’s first of the season, dropping the Tigers to 7-1.
“A lot of people in Sierra Vista showed out for this one along with the students so it was a great atmosphere Friday,” Molesworth said. “The crowd was really loud when we needed them and helped energize us so we are grateful for them for coming out.”
It was an intense, hard-fought game with Gilbert leading 14-12 after the first quarter.
The Tigers’ lead was cut in the second quarter and Buena trailed 27-26 at halftime.
Buena took the lead in the third quarter and entered the fourth up 43-40.
“All game long we had been playing well and we were able to get stops and force turnovers in the fourth,” Molesworth said. “We had been focusing on hitting pressure free throws and getting stops late in games and the kids were able to pull it out.”
In the fourth quarter, Buena’s defense clamped down on Gilbert enough to win.
Deandre Hawthorne led the team with 16 points.
“He is just so quick and unpredictable and he is always locked in defensively,” Molesworth said. “Hawthorne has that desire to shut down other players and it shows.
Jake Smith added 15 points for the Colts.
“Jake is the glue of the team and his teammates feed off of his confidence,” Molesworth said. “No matter who we are playing, Jake is going to lead us on the court.”
The 3-3 Colts return to the court on Tuesday, Dec. 7, traveling to Marana to take on the 3-4 Tigers at 7 p.m.
“I do not think we are anywhere close to reaching our full potential,” Molesworth said. “Right now we are pretty good but I see us getting way better and going deep into the playoffs, so I believe we are just getting started.”
