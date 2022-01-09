NOGALES — The Buena Colts boys basketball team put on a dominating performance Thursday, crushing the Nogales Apaches 95-57.
“Our team defense was a little better, but it was a little sloppy in the second quarter,” Buena coach Tyler Molesworth said. “Every other quarter saw us play solid team defense and we are definitely improving at rotations and defensive awareness.”
The win puts Buena’s overall record to 13-4. The Colts are in first place in the 5A Southern Region at 4-0.
“Playing as a team and looking for each other were the biggest determining factors,” Molesworth said. “It is much easier to guard one player rather than an entire team, so we are difficult to beat when we are playing as a unit.”
Cooper Jones led all scorers with 28 while Deandre Hawthorne scored 12.
“Cooper struggled a little bit in the first half but was able to turn it around and knock down shots in the second,” Molesworth said. “Deandre is our lockdown defender who has shut down the opponent’s top scoring threat in multiple games.”
Jones’ teammates found him open in the second half, and he started connecting on shots.
“Cooper was just missing a few shots here and there in the first half and then quit looking for his shot,” Molesworth said. “At halftime, I told him to stay aggressive and keep shooting and Cooper was open and knocking shots down in the second half.”
Buena was coming off a 3-1 record at the Winter Hoops Shootout at Glendale Cactus High School.
“We may have been a little rusty,” Molesworth said. “The team participated in a tournament last week and practiced a few days without some guys, so that can lead to a few miscommunications on both ends.”
While Cooper is Buena’s go-to guy on offense, Hawthorne is emerging as a player who can take some of the pressure off Jones.
“When Deandre attacks and gets fouled, he is very productive for us,” Molesworth said. “He is coming along as a junior and he needs to continue searching for his shot like when he scored 27 against Sunnyside.”
Improving Hawthorne’s team defense could help Buena in the playoffs.
“Deandre does a really good job of defense, but we need him playing team defense when he is not guarding the ball,” Molesworth said.
The Colts travel to Vail on Thursday, Jan. 13, to face Cienega. Buena’s next home game is Tuesday, Jan. 18, against the Tucson Desert View Jaguars at the Donald Ensign Gymnasium. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. for both games.
“I do not think we have hit our stride yet, but I do think we are consistently growing and improving,” Molesworth said. “I think we are still trying to iron out the kinks and play consistent defense, so hopefully we hit our stride before the tournament starts.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.