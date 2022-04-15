SIERRA VISTA — Buena’s baseball team chalked up its third straight win Tuesday, knocking off the Tucson Desert View Jaguars 5-3 in 5A Southern Region play at Coppola Field.
Desert View led 3-0, scoring once in the top first and twice in the top of the third.
Buena did all its scoring in the bottom of the fifth with the runs coming off five hits, two fielder’s choices and an intentional walk.
Braden Arons led off the inning with a double and Gerardo Estrada’s two-run double later scored Arons and Jordan Allison. Josh Leffelman’s single scored Estrada with the tying run. Luke Serna then followed with an RBI base hit that scored Sam Pitts, giving Buena the lead at 4-3. Leffelman scored off a Max Pitts single, giving the Colts a two-run lead.
David Peterson was the winning pitcher for the Colts, giving up three runs and six hits, walking two and striking out six.
Buena had seven hits. Arons was 2-for-2 with a run scored. Estrada was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Max Pitts and Serna were 1-for-3 with an RBI and Leffelman was 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
Buena coach Mark Schaefer, who is closing in on his 300th career win of coaching and 200th in baseball, said his team had a number of players contributing.
Buena, 8-14 overall, 2-5 in conference, 2-4 in region, has four games left in its regular season. The Colts were at Tucson Sunnyside on Thursday and will host Marana on Friday.
On Tuesday, April 19, the unbeaten Nogales Apaches (13-0), ranked No. 1 in the 5A conference, will be in Sierra Vista in the final home game of the season for Buena.
