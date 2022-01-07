SIERRA VISTA − The Buena Colts basketball team returned to the court Jan. 4, hosting the Sunnyside Blue Devils at the Donald Ensign Gymnasium.
Sunnyside played tough, but Buena was able to register a 76-66 5A South Region win.
“When we are focused and defending at a high level, I believe we can take down any team in our region,” Buena coach Tyler Molesworth said previously. “We have to keep up our intensity.”
Deandre Hawthorne scored 25 points to lead Buena. Jake Smith added 22 points and Cooper Jones chipped in nine.
The Colts improved to 12-4, 3-0 in the 5A South Region.
“I do expect them to go deep into the playoffs because these kids are willing to put the time in,” Molesworth said recently. “The kids are starting to figure it out on offense and are sharing the ball well.”
The Colts are 5-0 at home.
Buena started the game hot with an 11-0 run en route to a 21-8 first quarter lead.
The Colts extended their lead to 15 as they took a 45-30 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Sunnyside cut the deficit to single digits and led, 51-50.
Buena closed the third quarter on a 5-0 run to lead 55-51.
Buena pulled away in the fourth quarter for the victory.
“If we stick to what we have been taught as far as offensive scheme and defensive principles, then we should come out on top in most games,” Molesworth has said. “Defensively, our rotations have been solid, so we have to keep up this level of play.”
The Colts are at Vail Cienega Thursday, Jan. 13. Their next home game is Tuesday, Jan. 18, against the Tucson Desert View Jaguars. After that, the Colts travel to Tucson for a rematch with Sunnyside on Thursday, Jan. 20. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. for both games.
