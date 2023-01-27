The Buena boys basketball team is enjoying a four-game win streak as it heads into a pivotal 5A Sonoran Region matchup against Vail Cienega Friday, Jan. 27, at Ensign Gym.

After beating Sahuaro in their last home game the Colts (10-5, 2-1 5A Sonoran) hit the road and defeated Tucson Desert View 82-62, then dispatched Tucson Sabino 73-58.

