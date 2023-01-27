The Buena boys basketball team is enjoying a four-game win streak as it heads into a pivotal 5A Sonoran Region matchup against Vail Cienega Friday, Jan. 27, at Ensign Gym.
After beating Sahuaro in their last home game the Colts (10-5, 2-1 5A Sonoran) hit the road and defeated Tucson Desert View 82-62, then dispatched Tucson Sabino 73-58.
They won both games by sizable margins, but coach Tyler Molesworth said they were not easy victories.
“We’re building some momentum,” he said. “Desert View was a good win on Monday, and it turned into a football game — it was very physical. We pushed through and won. Then Tuesday we played a very good Sabino team. They’re pretty competitive and it was a good game.’
The Colts rely heavily on the contributions of center AJ Forrest and guards Deandre Hawthorne and Ah’jzon Sieg. Molesworth said they were the keys to the four recent victories.
“For me AJ, Ah’jzon and Deandre all played well in the last few games,” he said. “They do a lot of good things for us. In the Sabino game AJ killed it in the first quarter for us, Deandre killed it in the second quarter for us and Ah’jzon killed it in the fourth quarter. These guys always seem to step up for us.”
Molesworth is quick to point out the team has no issue with those three players taking the bulk of the shots as the other players have bought into the philosophy.
“It’s not selfish — it just ends up being their time and everybody’s OK with that. It’s just good team ball,” he said.
The Colts are averaging 10 assists, 10.2 steals and 19 turnovers per game. Molesworth said he’s not overly concerned about the low number of assists because the Colts play a type of offense that doesn’t always rely on a pass from another player to score.
“Every team is different, and you have to take these types of statistics in context,” he said. “Our type of team is not built around assists. I’m not going to complain about it because we’re much more of an isolation type of offense. We rely on our guys to use their skills — to use what they’re good at to score points.”
The turnovers, however, are a problem and Molesworth said he tries to make the team realize how important every possession is.
“They’re (turnovers) too high and I’m trying to get the kids to take care of the ball a little bit more and understand that turning the ball over is important and giving the other team extra possessions,” he said.
The Colts are excelling with steals at over 10 per game and Molesworth praised the team for the defensive effort. He describes himself as a defensive-minded coach and he’s proud of the statistic.
“That’s awesome,” Molesworth said. “Not too many teams average 10.2 steals — that’s pretty cool. I’m happy to coach a team that’s willing to play like that defensively and get steals and cause turnovers. That allows us to have more success on the offensive end.”
The next challenge for the Colts will be first-place Cienaga (17-5, 3-0 in the 5A Sonoran). The Bobcats beat Buena 61-52 on Jan. 4 at home. There’s no sugarcoating that it’s an important game for both teams, but especially the Colts.
“It’s been a huge rivalry over the years,” Molesworth said. “Its region play and it’s always a good game. We were disappointed the first time so we’re looking for some redemption this time.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.