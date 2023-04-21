buena baseball

Sophomore Brandon Brown hurls one to the plate during the Colts’ final home game at Coppola Field against Desert View.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

The Buena Colts baseball team sent its 10 seniors off with a win Tuesday, April 18, thumping the Desert View Jaguars 24-5 on Senior Day at Coppola Field.

The Colts close out the regular season with road games at Vail Cienega and Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge and then will have to wait several days before learning if they qualify for the 5A playoffs.

