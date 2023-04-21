The Buena Colts baseball team sent its 10 seniors off with a win Tuesday, April 18, thumping the Desert View Jaguars 24-5 on Senior Day at Coppola Field.
The Colts close out the regular season with road games at Vail Cienega and Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge and then will have to wait several days before learning if they qualify for the 5A playoffs.
Buena got things going in the bottom half of the first inning, scoring three runs. Senior Sam Pitts, who several weeks ago officially signed with the Cochise College Apaches and was playing his final game at Buena High School, led off the inning with a double. Two batters later he scored the first run of the game from second base when Austin Cushman hit a grounder that was played into an error.
Jordan Leffelman hit a two-run double that scored Max Pitts and Cushman.
In the bottom half of the second Buena sent 13 batters to the plate and scored nine runs off six hits and four walks, taking a 12-0 lead. Senior David Peterson had a two-run single and Max Pitts a three-run double. Sam Pitts and fellow senior Thomas Nuetzel, who is heading to Hastings College in Hastings, Nebraska, on a baseball scholarship, both had bases loaded walks that scored two runs.
Desert View scored its first run in the top of the third and then followed with three more runs, cutting Buena’s lead to 12-4.
Buena responded with seven additional runs in the bottom half of the inning, making the score 19-4. Leffelman and Braden Arons each batted twice this inning and drove in one run each time they batted.
Desert View scored its final run of the game in the top of the fourth. Buena added five runs in the bottom half of the inning, taking a commanding 24-5 lead. Max Pitts had a two-run single and Arons a two-run double.
Peterson began the game on the mound for Buena, lasting three innings before being replaced by Michael Quinones, who pitched the fourth. They allowed seven hits, struck out two and walked three.
Buena had 15 hits and 21 RBIs. Sam Pitts was 3-for-3, scored five runs and had an RBI, Max Pitts was 2-for-4 with four runs scored and five RBIs, Peterson was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Leffelman was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs, Arons was 3-for-4 with a run scored and five RBIs, Nathan Whitworth was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI and Allison was 1-for-2 with a run scored. Braden Hooper and Paul Scherrer did not have a hit but each scored two runs.
“We played well today,” Buena coach Mark Schafer said, adding that nine of the 10 seniors got to play and all contributed on offense or defense. Senior Michael Ledger missed the game due to illness.
