DOUGLAS − After beginning the season with three straight losses the Buena Colts boys basketball team has responded with back-to-back wins.
The latest win was a 71-33 romp over the 4A Douglas Bulldogs Wednesday night in the DHS gymnasium.
Baskets Deandre Hawthorne, Hunter Haymore and AJ Forest allowed Buena to start the game with a 6-0 run.
Juan Lomeli countered with a 3 for Douglas making the score 6-3.
The Colts offense then kicked into gear and aided by Ah’jzon Sieg back-to-back 3-pointers Buena led 16-5 less than three minutes into the game.
Sieg would score 12 points this quarter as Buena led 24-9 going into the second quarter.
The Colts outscored Douglas 16-9 in the second quarter as Deangelo Hawthorne drilled 3 3-pointers and Haymore had one giving Buena a comfortable 40-18 lead at the half.
The Colts maintained their offensive intensity throughout the third quarter outscoring the Bulldogs 26-11. Nate Adams connected on two 3’s this quarter; Sieg and Haymore each had one as Buena led 66-29 going into the fourth quarter which was played with a running clock until the final minute.
Sieg scored a game high 20 points for Buena. Haymore followed with 11 and Adams and Hawthorne each contributed 10.
Douglas was led in scoring by Elmer Maytorena who had 10 points. Colton Boone followed with five.
Buena’s boys basketball coach Tyler Molesworth said after the game he felt his teams defensive pressure and intensity on defense worked well creating points in transition.
“(There are) some things we need to work on; executing our plays and knowing what to do and where to go,” the coach said. ‘It’s a shame that at this point of the season we still don’t know where to go.”
The coach said Deandre and Deangelo Hawthorne, Noah Adams, Sieg, and Forrest all played well. Molesworth expressed concern over some of the fouls Buena committed against Douglas. While no Buena players fouled out, three players finished the game with three fouls each.
“I wanted these kids to play hard tonight and through contact and I think we did,” Molesworth said.
Buena, 2-3 overall, 0-1 in conference, will at home Friday taking on Marana Mountain View in a non-region game. Following Friday’s game, the Colts will be off until Jan. 4 when they host Thatcher, who lost to Douglas earlier in the season.
Douglas, 4-6 overall, 0-2 in conference, returns to the basketball court Jan. 3 for what will be the Gila Region opener at Amphitheater High School in Tucson.
