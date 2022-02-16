TUCSON − The Buena Colts boys wrestling team entered 13 wrestlers in the Division II Section IV tournament hosted by Marana Mountain View High School Saturday.
The Colts qualified eight wrestlers for the state tournament, matching last year’s total.
“We took eight wrestlers to state last year so I am happy we are staying the course,” Buena coach Mark Dannels said. “We had two weeks to prepare for it, so we were hungry to wrestle competitively.”
Five Colts advanced to the championship round and three wrestled for third place.
“The kids understood the importance of sectionals, so they worked hard all season for last week,” Dannels said. “Division II wrestling is one of the toughest divisions in the state, so our wrestlers knew their work was cut out for them.”
Jadon Steward, Isaiah Trujillo-Coello, Ryklee Kynaston, David Coronado and Devin Sullivan each made it to the championship round before losing.
“Though we qualified eight, everybody on the team wrestled hard,” Dannels said.
Andy Chase, Cory Kaufmann and Tyler Angle each finished third at sectionals.
The Colts now focus on state.
“This week is all about mat time and keeping our cardio up,” Dannels said. “We are rolling on the mat a lot, and then we head up to Phoenix on Thursday.”
At 126, Kynaston, who went 27-12, matches up with Mateo Valencia (27-8) from Surprise Willow Canyon.
At 120, senior Trujillo-Coello (27-11) faces Talon Scott (11-8) from Glendale Raymond Kellis High.
At 150, Coronado (15-11) faces Tyler Potts (20-6) from Peoria Sunrise Mountain.
At 157, Chase (26-11) meets Jordan Beauvais (11-3) from Oro Valley Ironwood.
At 165, Kaufman (28-10) faces Ironwood’s Adrian Ucelo (8-2).
At 175, Angle (10-4) meets Enrique Galvez (20-12) from Campo Verde.
At 190, Sullivan (18-3) matches up against Sean Hardy (45-4).
At heavyweight, Steward (17-3) faces Zachary Douwstra (29-14) from Ironwood.
In the girl tournament, Roxana Martinez and Ayesha General are representing Buena.
Martinez went 14-3 at 165 while General went 16-6 at 120.
“They are two very good wrestlers who showed how ready they were for state at sectionals,” Dannels said.
General meets Skylar Moreno (19-4) from Buckeye Verrado High and Martinez faces Amanda Yu-Ramirez (17-12) from Phoenix Desert Vista.
“Roxana qualified for state as a freshman, so she has the experience,” a said.
Martinez did not wrestle during her sophomore year.
Colt wrestler Kiya Voss went 17-8 and finished third at sectionals.
“She gave her best and performed well, which is all you can ask from a student-athlete,” Dannels said. “It would have been nice for the top four girls to advance like on the boy’s side.”
The state championship begins on Thursday, Feb. 17, and runs through Saturday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
“Walking up to that big stage in Phoenix can be intimidating but it is no different than a high school gym,” Dannels said. “Keeping your mental edge is critical to succeeding.
Tickets cost $15 for adults, $12.50 for active military and senior citizens (62 and older) and $7.50 for high school students with ID. Children 5 and younger are admitted free.
Ticket sales will be conducted digitally only at at GoFan. All wrestling events are available on the NFHS Network at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/playoffs/state/arizona?activity=wrestling
