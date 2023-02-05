SIERRA VISTA — The Buena Colts boys basketball team capped off the regular season with a decisive 96-51 Senior Night victory over the Tucson Desert View Jaguars Friday night at Ensign Gymnasium.
Buena (13-5, 6-1 in the 5A Sonoran Region) defeated Desert View (0-17, 0-10 in the Sonoran) earlier in the season and used a strong first quarter to ensure the outcome of this game would be the same. Senior center AJ Forrest led the way by scoring 18 first-quarter points as the Colts took a 25-16 advantage.
Buena coach Tyler Molesworth said getting the ball to Forrest in the paint is a great impetus.
“That’s how we like to start, by feeding AJ to see what he can do, and we’ll go from there,” he said. “Tonight, he picked his spots, made some good moves and they really couldn’t guard him down there.”
In the second period Colts leading scorer Ah’jzon Sieg and backcourt mate Deandre Hawthorne did the bulk of the scoring with eight and seven points respectively, but the Colts’ aggressive defense was the key. Consecutive steals and layups by Noah Adams and Hawthorn gave Buena a 29-16 advantage at the 5:02 mark.
Hawthorne hit a jumper to extend the lead to 38-26, but the Jaguars did fight back by hitting three 3-pointers in the period. Still, the Colts took a comfortable 62-34 lead into halftime.
Forrest opened the scoring in the third quarter with a layup and by the 5:53 mark the Colts led 70-34. A Sieg layup and a 3-pointer put the game firmly out of reach and after a dunk by Forrest (he was assessed a technical foul for pulling on the rim) the lead was 87-46.
The final period was played with a running clock because the lead was larger than 30 points. The win by 45 points was Buena’s largest margin of victory this season.
With the playoffs beginning next week Molesworth said he’s confident but feels there’s still room for improvement.
“We’re about there, but we’ve got a little more room to grow and hopefully we do that in the play-in game and be playing our best basketball by the next round,” he said.
Molesworth reflected on the seniors nearing the end of their high school playing careers.
“It’s kind of sad,” he said. “These are good kids and you’re with them three or four years and you see them grow from freshmen to seniors. It’s hard to see them go. You grow to know them and love them and care about them, and hopefully they’ve learned something that they can carry with them for the rest of their lives.”
Forrest paced Buena with a season-high 28 points. Sieg scored 20 and Hawthorne netted 19 for the Colts.
