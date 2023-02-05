SIERRA VISTA — The Buena Colts boys basketball team capped off the regular season with a decisive 96-51 Senior Night victory over the Tucson Desert View Jaguars Friday night at Ensign Gymnasium.

Buena (13-5, 6-1 in the 5A Sonoran Region) defeated Desert View (0-17, 0-10 in the Sonoran) earlier in the season and used a strong first quarter to ensure the outcome of this game would be the same. Senior center AJ Forrest led the way by scoring 18 first-quarter points as the Colts took a 25-16 advantage.

