Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

SIERRA VISTA — It was a rough night for the Buena Colts girls soccer team, which fell to Catalina Foothills 6-1 on Saturday, Jan. 29.

The Falcons took a 3-0 lead in the first half and did not look back.

Buena registered a goal in the second half, but could not overcome the Falcons.

Katelynn Harris scored the Colts’ lone goal in the second half and also registered four shots on goal.

The Colts fell to 4-7 and are on a seven-game losing streak.

Catalina Foothills improves to 8-2-3.

“It has been difficult managing the roster; I feel for the girls who have been injured or quarantined during the season,” Buena coach Derek Brame said.

The Colts’ junior varsity match against Nogales scheduled for Feb. 1 was canceled.

“It was unfortunate, but we just could not put enough ladies on the field,” Brame said. “We had more girls on our original JV roster playing varsity than varsity girls.”

Buena played two freshmen and two sophomores against Foothills.

“They worked their butts off and made great contributions to the team,” Brame said. “Hopefully, it gives them a better understanding of the varsity game moving forward.”

Injuries have decimated the Colts roster, forcing Buena to bring up more junior varsity girls than it would like.

“The JV girls do need a little more time, but I was asking them to play out of position,” Brame said. “I had some of the JV forwards playing on defense at varsity.”

Despite the problems, Buena’s veterans have taken the JV girls under their wings.

“Our seniors did great at communicating with and involving the younger girls in the attack,” Brame said. “It was awesome that the seniors took on that role as a mentor on the field and helped the JV girls positioning.”

The 5A playoffs begin on Feb. 16. The regular season concludes Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Nogales.

“We are almost fully healthy, and this is our seniors’ final game of the year, so I expect a lot of energy from them,” Brame said. “I think the girls will do really well because it is their last game, and they are looking forward to finishing strong.”

Brame hopes the Colts are well-represented when the all-region list comes out.

“I would love to have Katelynn, Tamara Petersen and Gaby Camacho each make all-region this year,” Brame said. “When those three are on the field, they add a spark to the rest of the team to play well.”

Harris leads the Colts with nine goals while Petersen is second with five and Camacho is third with four.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments