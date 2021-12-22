Purchase Access

SIERRA VISTA — The Buena Colts soccer team returned to the field on Tuesday, Dec. 14, to host the Pueblo Warriors at Loveless Stadium and won 2-0.

The win was the first of the season for Buena (1-2).

Kevin Tran scored in the first half and Austin Rodda scored the second goal with seven seconds left in the game.

The Colts defense made it tough for the Warriors all night and held on for the shutout.

Goalkeeper Jeriel Morales commanded the Colts defense and came through for the win.

“I was proud of the team’s energy from start to finish,” Colts coach Steve Settle said.

Colts defender Paul Perez was one of the key contributors.

“Paul is our starting center back, and he is really coming into his own with his decision-making and confidence,” Settle said.

The Colts return to the field Thursday, Jan. 6, hosting Tucson High at 6 p.m.

During the holidays, the Colts are holding a fundraiser.

“Our ‘Button’ Fundraiser is now up and ready to go,” Settle posted on the Colts Facebook page. “The last day to participate is Dec 31st and 100% of the money raised goes directly to our boys.”

To support the Colts, visit https://www.myschoolbucks.com/ver2/prdembd?ref=ZZH54DXC05082UR_ZZ5T3HCN769YVYV

