NOGALES − The Buena Colts softball team won its away game against the Nogales Apaches on Thursday, March 31, 13-6 improving to 9-7 overall, 1-3 in the 5A Soutjer Region.
The Apaches led 1-0 going into the top of the second when Buena scored six runs, taking a 6-1 lead. Maggie Flisser’s single scored Caitlyn Dion. Katie Serna followed with a bases-clearing double that scored Flissar, Mariah Cunnigham and Gracie Castro. Maya Arias’ two-run home run to center field gave Buena a five-run lead.
The Colts scored three more in the third to lead to 9-1 as Serna had an RBI double and Cunningham and Maria Leon each had RBI singles.
Nogales scored four times in the bottom of the third, making the score 9-5. Buena countered with single runs in the fifth and sixth innings followed by a pair of runs in the seventh.
Kehasbah Gaussoin and Arias combined to allow Nogales nine hits while walking six and striking out 12.
Buena had 13 hits. Cunningham was 3-for-4, scored three runs and had an RBI. Serna and Dion each were 2-for-4. Serna had four RBIs and a run scored while Dion scored twice. Flissar was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored.
The Colts played a rescheduled rainout game against the Tucson Sunnyside Blue Devils on Wednesday, March 29, and were defeated 15-1 in five innings.
Sunnyside opened the first inning with a flurry of runs and never looked back. Buena responded with a single run on an Arias base hit in a 4-1 start to the game.
Sunnyside added three runs in the second while Buena was unable to score again.
Blue Devils pitcher Tatyana Vega had 13 strikeouts and held the Colts to three hits. Cunningham was 1-for-2, Arias was 1-for-1 with an RBI and Ariella Antemann was 1-for-1.
Buena takes on Tucson Amphitheater at home in a non-region game on Tuesday, April 5, then faces Vail Cienega in a 5A Southern game at home on April 7. Both games start at 4 p.m.
Herald/Review Sports Editor Bruce Whetten contributed to this article.
