SAHUARITA — The Buena High softball team took on the Sahuarita Mustangs in an 13-0 road loss on Monday.
The Mustangs started the first inning by dismissing the Buena lineup in order. The Colts’ first two batters, Mariah Cunningham and Katie Serna, popped out, then Ashley Flissar struck out swinging.
Sahuarita opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. Buena pitcher Kehasbah Gaussoin walked the Mustangs’ lead batter, Kayliana Cash. A homer by Leah Salas brought in Cash and Sahuarita quickly led by two.
Gaussoin walked the next Sahuarita batter, then hit the following one. A couple of singles by the Mustangs brought in two more runs.
With no outs, and the Mustangs leading 4-0, Flissar was brought in to pitch for the Colts. Flissar walked her first batter, then a wild pitch allowed another run by Sahuarita.
The Mustangs scored two more in the top of the first and led 7-0.
After a ground out by Caitlyn Dion, Sahuarita pitcher McKayla Fackler struck out the next two Buena batters to end the top of the second inning.
Maria Arias replaced pitcher Flissar in the bottom of the second for Buena.
Sahuarita’s first batter grounded out. Arias walked Brenna Figueroa, then Fackler grounded out to second base Aryanna Garcia. Arias struck out Maria Fernanda Lerma to end the second.
Garcia grounded out to start the third inning. Flissar lined out to the Mustangs pitcher Fackler, who then struck out Violet Perry to end the inning.
In the bottom of the third, Arias hit the first batter, then three hits drove in the next Sahuarita run. The Mustangs’ Mytlee hit a sacrifice fly to help add another Sahuarita run.
Another pair of singles drove in Lerma for the Mustangs before a groundout to Serna ended the third inning.
In the top of the fourth, Cunningham hit a grounder and was out at first base. Serna singles on a line drive to center.
Arias hit a single to center, but Serna was thrown out advancing to second base. Dion popped out to center to end the top of the fourth inning.
The Mustangs started the bottom of the fourth with a double by Cyra Sample. The next two Mustang batters grounded out. Sample advanced to third on a wild pitch, then scored on a grounder by Emily Donia. The next Mustang batter lined out to left fielder Dion to end the fourth.
The Colts’ Ariella Antemann started off the fifth inning with a single. Jazminn De La Cruz flied out to center field. Garcia was thrown out at first on a sacrifice bunt. Maria Leon popped out in foul territory to end the game.
Sahuarita’s pitching held Buena to three hits.
Gaussoin faced six batters, threw 27 pitches with 12 strikes for Buena. Flissar faced six, threw 17 times, and had seven strikes. Arias faced 19 batters, threw 58 pitches, 30 strikes.
Buena had just three hits. Serna and Antemann each were 1-for-2, Maya Arias was 1-for-1.
Buena is 10-9 overall and 1-4 in the 5A Southern Region. The Colts travel to Tucson to face Sunnyside on Thursday, April 14.
