The Buena Colts baseball team had their hands full Friday with a Tucson Catalina Foothills team that was unbeaten in conference play and 12-1-1 overall counting tournaments.
The Falcons defeated Buena 11-5 at Catalina Foothills, ending the Colts’ three-game winning streak.
“It was a tough one today,” Buena coach Mark Shaefer said. “We had some miscues early and couldn’t recover.”
Buena scored twice in the top of the first, taking a brief 2-0 lead. David Peterson drove Sam Pitts home with an RBI double and TJ Nuetzel, who earlier was hit by a pitch, scored on a passed ball.
Foothills tied the game in the bottom half of the inning and then proceeded to score three runs in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth, taking an 8-2 lead.
Pitts and Neutzel each scored for Buena in the top of the fifth, making the score 8-4.
Foothills scored twice in the bottom half of the inning. Paul Scherrer’s run in the top of the sixth made the score 10-5 in favor of the Falcons who would score once more in the bottom of the sixth.
Schaefer used four pitchers Friday. Pitts started the game on the mound and went three innings. Braden Hooper, Brodyn Quinn and Peterson all threw one inning in relief. The four hurlers allowed 11 runs, 13 hits, struck out six and walked four.
Buena had nine hits. Pitts was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Peterson was 3-for-4 with an RBI, Hunter Haymore was 1-for-2, Joshua Leffelman was 1-for-3 and Cushman was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Max Pitts was 0-for-3 but had an RBI.
Buena 10-6 overall, 2-1 in conference, has a busy week ahead playing three games in three days.
The Colts travel to Tucson for a game with Cholla on Tuesday, March 28. On Wednesday, March 29, Buena hosts Tucson Sunnyside and on Thursday, March 30, the Tucson High Badgers come to town.
