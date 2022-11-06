SIERRA VISTA — It was Senior Night Friday at Buena High School as the Colts were hosting the Tucson Desert View Jaguars in the final home game of the season that also had playoff implications.

Buena’s Andres Bonilla, Cochise County’s top rusher, scored three first-half touchdowns but was kept out of the end zone the second half as Desert View rallied from a 13-0 first quarter deficit for a 43-28 win.

