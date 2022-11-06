SIERRA VISTA — It was Senior Night Friday at Buena High School as the Colts were hosting the Tucson Desert View Jaguars in the final home game of the season that also had playoff implications.
Buena’s Andres Bonilla, Cochise County’s top rusher, scored three first-half touchdowns but was kept out of the end zone the second half as Desert View rallied from a 13-0 first quarter deficit for a 43-28 win.
The Desert View win, combined with Marana Mountain View’s 38-37 victory over Vail Cienega, creates a three-way tie for first place in the 5A South Region. Those three teams each are 3-1 in the region.
Buena, which needed a win and a win Thursday in the final regular season game with Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge in order to have a shot at postseason, drops to 2-2 in the region, 6-3 overall.
After forcing Desert View to turn the ball over on downs in the opening possession of the game, the Colts went to work, driving 56 yards in eight plays as Bonilla carried the ball five times and scored on a 6-yard run. Benjamin Martuello’s successful extra point kick gave Buena a 7-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.
Buena’s defense forced the Jags to punt on their ensuing possession and the Colts needed just six plays before Bonilla scored again, this time from 5 yards out. Martuello’s missed extra point left Buena with a 13-0 lead.
Desert View mishandled the ensuing kickoff but managed to get control of the ball, find a few holes and break free for a 99-yard kickoff return, making the score 13-7.
Not deterred, Buena countered with another impressive drive on the ensuing possession. Quarterback Nash Moore connected with Simon Peter Johnson for a 11-yard TD pass making the score 19-7 following the failed 2-point conversion.
Desert View’s ensuing drive ended when Adrian Bonilla intercepted a pass in the end zone. The Colts were unable to take advantage of the turnover and four plays later punted the ball back to Desert View. The Jaguars would score and convert the extra point, making the score 19-14.
Buena took the ensuing drive 82 yards in 12 plays. Andres Bonilla scored again, making the score 25-14 following the blocked extra point attempt.
With time running out Desert View went to the air, using its taller receivers to outjump the Buena defenders, scoring on a fourth-and-2 from the 12-yard line with 5.1 seconds remaining, making the lead 25-21 at the half.
Marturello’s field goal on the opening drive of the third quarter gave Buena a 28-21 lead.
Desert View scored on the ensuing possession on a 50-yard run but Hunter Haymore blocked the extra-point attempt, giving Buena a 28-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Jags scored twice in the fourth, both through the air, sending the 16 Buena seniors home frustrated and disappointed.
“When we were in position, we didn’t finish making plays,” disappointed Buena coach Joe Thomas said after the game. “We were in position; we just didn’t make the plays. Our defensive backs have had four or five interceptions the last few games and tonight I think we had just one.”
Thomas admits his team needs some help from other teams this week. They need to lose and his Colts need to win in order to get the final slot in the state playoffs, which begin Nov. 18.
“I feel for these seniors,” Thomas said. “We have a great group of seniors, and this is not the way any of us wanted to finish their last home game.
“This loss does not depict the last four years they have played and won games on this field. It’s unfortunate we lost this game, but I am proud of those seniors.”
Thomas said the mission now is to beat Ironwood Ridge on Thursday and hope it’s enough to get the Colts into the postseason.
