The Buena High School baseball team suffered its third straight loss Monday, falling 8-4 to a Nogales Apache team that played for the 5A state championship last year.

The 5A Sonoran Region opener against the defending region champs was played at Coppola Field. Nogales did all the scoring it needed in just two innings with three runs coming in the top of the first inning and five in the top of the fourth as the Apaches led 8-0. Nogales was aided by a two-run home run in the first and a three-run blast in the fourth.

