The Buena High School baseball team suffered its third straight loss Monday, falling 8-4 to a Nogales Apache team that played for the 5A state championship last year.
The 5A Sonoran Region opener against the defending region champs was played at Coppola Field. Nogales did all the scoring it needed in just two innings with three runs coming in the top of the first inning and five in the top of the fourth as the Apaches led 8-0. Nogales was aided by a two-run home run in the first and a three-run blast in the fourth.
Buena scored two of its runs in the bottom of the fourth when Nathan Whitworth doubled, scoring Max Pitts and TJ Nuetzel, making the score 8-2.
Pitts’ triple in the bottom of the seventh scored his brother, Sam Pitts, and Alex Cushman.
David Peterson started the game on the mound for Buena and went 3 ⅓ innings before being replaced by Brodyn Quinn, Braden Hooper and Max Pitts. The four Colts allowed 12 hits, struck out eight and walked four.
Buena had nine hits. Sam Pitts was 3-for-4 and scored a run, Max Pitts was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs, Cushman and Peterson were both 1-for-4 and Neutzel and Whitworth were both 1-for-3 with Whitworth having two RBIs.
“We gave up two big innings, other than that we played well,” Buena coach Mark Schaefer said. “We are going to regroup and get ready for Desert View Thursday night.”
Buena, 11-9, counting tournaments, 3-2 in conference and 0-1 in region, will be at Tucson Desert View Thursday at 4 p.m. for a 5A Sonoran Region game.
