SIERRA VISTA — The Buena Colts volleyball team kicked off their season on Aug. 31 with a home match against Marana Mountain View.
Though the Colts fought hard, they fell three sets to two against Mountain View. Buena won the first set 25-22, lost the second 14-25, won the third 25-19 and lost the fourth 23-25 before dropping the fifth 12-15.
“We had been working on scoring out of system and I think we did a great job Tuesday,” Buena coach Breanna McDaniel stated. “I also think we did a solid job at scoring from the back row.”
Buena knows the season is just getting underway.
“I had this conversation with my girls yesterday about a good loss and a bad loss and that we schedule tough matches to prepare us,” McDaniel said.
For McDaniel, it was great seeing her young Colts battle it out.
“When your first match goes five sets, the players’ conditioning gets concerning but they never looked sluggish,” McDaniel said. “It was good to see them still look energized late into the match.”
McDaniel singled out multiple players for their performance against Mountain View.
“Junior Evie Murphy did a great job in her first varsity match and senior Miranda Ruiz was all over the place in the back row,” McDaniel said. “Ruiz did a great job controlling the back row and communicating with her teammates.”
Seniors Britney Comolli and Emileigh Furrey have taken the leadership reins.
“They continue doing a great job of pushing forward and how to react when someone commits an error,” McDaniel said.
Colts sophomores received significant playing time.
“Schade Smith and Kamaile Kerr are young in the middle and we needed more consistency at closing the block,” McDaniel said. “It is early in the season as well so letting others play and seeing which lineups work well is best for us.”
