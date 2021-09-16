If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — The Buena High swim team may have started in September, but the Colts are close to midseason form.
On Thursday, Sept. 2, the Colts competed against Tucson Cholla and Mountain View Marana.
Buena won with a score of 202. The scores of the other two teams were not available.
“Even though we are only on our second meet of the season, a few of our swimmers are very close to making state time,” Buena coach Evica Swinney commented. “We have one swimmer in senior Edward Dahlin that has already earned an individual state qualifying time.”
While Edward has made his mark, the Colts hope to see lots of his teammates with him.
“Our boys’ relay team has earned provisional state times for their medley and freestyle relay,” Swinney noted.
Buena’s relay team consists of junior Ryan Penna, sophomore JJ Kinsey, junior Zachary Swinney and senior Charlie Rich.
On Sept. 9, Buena went up against Sahuarita and Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian Academy.
“The scores are still pending as the hosting school has not provided them as of yet,” Swiney said. “However, from our own calculations, we believe we took second place. We are also extremely proud of our first-time swimmers who have shown tremendous improvement, and continue to do so on their individual designated strokes and times. One of our very beginner swimmers is our freshman Alexis Morain, who shows up at every practice, pushes herself to the max and is getting better each time with every stroke.”
Seniors Natalie Bowers and Amber Brown captained the girls’ team.
Captaining the boys are seniors Carson Seamans and Charles Rich.
“All of the swimmers are working extremely hard to improve their personal best time,” Swinney said. “We as coaches are extremely proud of their dedication, work ethics, and sportsmanship.”
Buena returns to the pool Thursday, Sept. 16, against Tucson Tanque Verde and Oro Valley Canyon del Oro at Oro Valley Aquatic Center.
The Colts’ first invitational is Saturday, Sept. 18, at the University of Arizona pool. Only 14 swimmers of the 35 are attending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.