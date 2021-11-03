SIERRA VISTA — As the 2021 regular season comes to a close, the Buena swim team is turning its attention toward the postseason.
“Coming to the end of the season we need to make sure we are mentally prepared, physically rested and having fun,” Buena coach Katie-Jo Kinsey said. “We have worked hard all season and can’t wait for this last meet to show ourselves that hard work pays off.”
The Division II state competition is on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-6, at the Skyline Aquatic Center in Mesa.
Competing for Buena is the boys 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relay teams consisting of sophomore Jason Kinsey, senior Charlie Rich, junior Ryan Penna, junior Andrew Nieuwenhuis, senior Carson Seamans, junior Zachary Swiney and junior Skylar Kline.
Senior Natalie Bowers will compete in the girls 100-yard freestyle.
The girls 400-yard freestyle relay team of Bowers, junior Jasmine Schofield, senior Amber Brown, junior Madison Day, junior Karolina Ratliff and senior Noelle Hayes qualified as an alternate after finishing 25th, one spot lower than the qualifying position.
The state finals will be broadcast on NFHS.com.
Admission to the meet is $10 for adults and $5 for students with high school ID, active military and senior citizens 62 and older.
Fans can attend postseason matches only by ordering tickets online through the association’s official partner, GoFan.
To prepare, Buena has been focusing on a multitude of activities.
“We have been focusing on the small things such as perfect turns, fast starts, relay teams working together and teammates supporting each other,” Kinsey said.
The Colts concluded their regular season at the Marana Meet on Oct. 21.
“I would give us an A-plus, Seamans and Day each stepped up to swim the 100-yard fly for the first time at a meet,” Kinsey said. “Ratliff swam the 100-yard breast for the first time while Allison Rife and Monica Vasquez swam the 200-yard free for the first time.”
“Junior Ryan Penna stepped in to swim his least favorite event, the butterfly, to help the relay.”
Kinsey believes this Colts team was special.
“I knew from Day One this team was going to be successful as each swimmer stepped out of their comfort zone to try a new stroke or distance,” Kinsey said. “They are better swimmers and better teammates and their times have dropped and technique has improved.”
In Division II, the top 32 individuals, plus two individual alternates, and the top 24 nominated relay teams, plus one relay team alternate, will qualify for state. Qualifiers must have met at least a provisional score in their event at an approved state qualifying invitational to compete.
“Our end of the season banquet will be held on Nov. 10,” Buena coach Evisa Swiney said. “Each swimmer on our team has shown exceptional sportsmanship and dedication to improving their individual times and relay times.”
