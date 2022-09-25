SIERRA VISTA − The script was flipped from Buena’s last home game. The Colts dominated the Cholla Chargers Friday night and won 51-7 on homecoming.
After a missed field goal attempt, Buena’s defense had their offense back. Adrian Bonilla picked off the Cholla quarterback with 4:42 left in the first quarter. Ben Marturello capitalized on his second field goal attempt, this time from 35 yards. Buena led 3-0 with 3:46 left in the first.
The Colts weren’t done. After six incomplete passes, sophomore quarterback Nash Moore connected with Charlie Price for a 22-yard touchdown. Marturello’s point after attempt was good and gave the Colts a 10-0 advantage with 45 seconds left in the quarter.
Buena’s offense relied on the running game to move down the field. Running backs Andres Bonilla and Price were able to find holes in the Chargers’ defense and utilize their blocks to find the open field. A 34-yard run by Price put the Colts into the red zone and in prime position to score their second touchdown of the game. A few plays later, Moore connected with Hunter Haymore for a 6-yard touchdown. Marturello’s extra point gave the Colts a 17-0 lead with 4:10 left in the first half.
Cholla snapped Buena’s shutout bid by returning the ensuing kickoff to the end zone, cutting Buena’s to 17-7 with 3:59 remaining in the second quarter.
Buena regained the momentum before the half ended. A 38-yard TD run by Andres Bonilla and Marturello’s missed extra-point attempt gave Buena a 23-7 with 3:22 left in the half.
Buena’s defense was unbreakable in the second half. The Chargers didn’t have any answers to generate any offense.
Andres Bonilla continued where he left off in the third quarter. His 16-yard run, four minutes into the third quarter, added six more points to the Colts score. Marturello’s extra point gave the home team a 30-7 lead with 8:54 left in the third.
Less than two minutes later the Buena defense put points on the board. Haymore picked off a pass and retired the ball 6 yards to the end zone. Marturello’s point after attempt was good and gave Buena a 37-7 advantage with 7:07 left in the third quarter.
Moore added to the Colts’ lead with a 2-yard dive into the end zone. Marturello’s extra point was good and gave the Colts a lead 44-7 with 42 seconds left in the third frame.
Andres Bonilla scored his third touchdown of the game on a 44-yard run. Marturello’s point after attempt was good to seal the 51-7 victory for Buena.
Andres Bonilla broke the Buena High School single-game rushing record in the third quarter.
He finished with 300 yards on 24 carries. Price had 139 yards rushing on 24 carries in his first game this season.
Buena has a bye this week. The Colts return to the field on Oct. 7 when they host Tucson Sahuaro.
