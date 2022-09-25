SIERRA VISTA − The script was flipped from Buena’s last home game. The Colts dominated the Cholla Chargers Friday night and won 51-7 on homecoming.

After a missed field goal attempt, Buena’s defense had their offense back. Adrian Bonilla picked off the Cholla quarterback with 4:42 left in the first quarter. Ben Marturello capitalized on his second field goal attempt, this time from 35 yards. Buena led 3-0 with 3:46 left in the first.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments