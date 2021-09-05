If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — While the Colts battled hard, they fell three sets to one to defending 5A volleyball champ Tucson Salpointe Catholic on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Salpointe took the first set 25-9 but Buena bounced back to take the second set 25-23.
“I was really proud at how we played last night,” said Colts coach Breanna McDaniel. “We bounced back and won the second set after losing the first set and I was proud at how we came back and made the match competitive.”
The Lancers won the third set 25-16 before finishing off the match 25-17 in the fourth set.
“I told the girls I felt as though we got better tonight, even though we lost the match,” McDaniel said. “We were successful on things that we had focused on during practice on Wednesday. It showed them that we are able to compete and play at a high level, and with talented teams.”
For Buena (0-2), Salpointe was a big test early in the season.
“There were definitely some times where we struggled and played a little tight but I think we did well out of system last night,” McDaniel stated.
McDaniel singled out senior Natalya Castillo as Buena’s player of the match.
“She has been playing right side for us and we needed her outside last night because we were struggling,” McDaniel said. “Natayla did well all around and had some really aggressive serves.”
Castillo registered four aces and nine kills.
“Natalya has been focusing on when to swing and when to use her shot selection and she did an amazing job at keeping Salpointe defenders on their toes,” McDaniel said.
Senior Emileigh Furry reached 1,000 career assists against Salpointe.
Next up for Buena is an away match against Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
