SIERRA VISTA — It was an eventful week for the Buena High volleyball team as the Colts suffered a loss and celebrated victory on the court.
The Colts started off the week cold, losing 3-0 to Vail Cienega on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
“At times we communicate well but we can always improve at communicating in serve receive and during a rally,” Buena coach Breanna McDaniel said.
Cienega took the first set 25-16 and dominated the second set 25-10.
“I have reminded them that in volleyball, the play before doesn’t affect the current play unlike in other sports,” McDaniel said. “We are an emotional team and moving on from is something we will continue emphasizing.”
The Bobcats were able to close out the match with a 25-14 win.
Though the Colts were swept by Cienega, they were able to find their groove later that week.
Buena defended its home court on Thursday Oct. 14, defeating Tucson Desert View 3-1.
The Colts dominated the first set, winning 25-12.
Desert View answered in the second set, winning 25-21.
Buena got back on track, winning the third set 25-21 before closing the match out 25-16 in the fourth set.
“We were able to identify that we allow teams to go on big runs and have momentum swings against us,” McDaniel said. “We were able to identify momentum swings and talk about the next ball.”
Buena’s next home game is Thursday, Oct. 21, against Nogales.
“We are improving in serve receive and I think it helps that we have such aggressive servers so they see tough serves every day in practice,” McDaniel said. “We are still working on making sure we communicate every point rather than when it’s convenient or needed.”
The Colts are competing in the Lion’s Den Invitational in Tucson this weekend. Results will be in Wednesday’s edition.
“I think our team and volleyball program have grown a ton as there are a lot of girls who are stepping into leadership positions on the team,” McDaniel said. “We also have multiple great players on the junior varsity and freshman team who will make a huge impact for us in the next few years.”
Senior night for the Colts is Tuesday, Oct. 26, when they host Tucson Mica Mountain.
