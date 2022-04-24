SIERRA VISTA − The Buena Colts lost their sixth straight volleyball match and moved to 5-9 overall after a 3-0 loss to the Vail Cienega Bobcats on Thursday, April 21.
The Colts are 0-5 in the 5A Southern Region.
Buena played a solid first set against Cienega, staying within two points until a final surge by Cienega to win the first set 25-20.
In the second set Buena came out strong, taking a 5-1 lead. At midset Buena began to flatten and Cienega sharpened its assault, scoring 20 of the next 23 points to take the set 25-10.
Third set had the same results, Buena came out strong, then faded, losing 25-11.
Austin Cox led the Colts with nine kills. Hudson Richards had three kills, Kieran Baltinus had two kills and Ian San Nicolas had one. Richards served the only aces for Buena with three.
Richards was the Colts leader in digs with six, Miguel Moreno had three, and Zachery Swiney, Korey Goulding and Cox had one.
Buena was coming off a 3-2 loss to the Tucson Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks in an away match played on Tuesday, April 19. An exciting five-set contest saw Buena hungry for a win against the Southern Region sixth-place Nighthawks.
Ironwood took a close first set 25-18, then Buena bounced back in the second 25-17. The match continued back and forth, with the Nighthawks winning the third 25-16 and Buena taking the fourth 26-24. The final set was another close one, with Ironwood just edging the Colts 15-12.
Cox set the pace for the Colts making 16 kills, followed by Richards with 11. Tyler Edwards had five kills while Baltinus and Matthew Faglie each had three.
Richards served seven aces against Ironwood Ridge. Cox had two while Baltinus, Swiney, Edwards and Moreno each had one.
Moreno and Richards led with digs for Buena with 12 each. Swiney and Korey Goulding each had six, Cox had five and Baltinus had two.
Swiney led in assists with 20, Tyler Edwards had 14 and Moreno and Cox each had one.
With three region games remaining, Buena travels to Tucson to face the 5A Southern ninth-place Desert View Jaguars on Tuesday, April 26.
