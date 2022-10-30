TUCSON — The Buena Colts moved to 6-2 on the season with a 14-7 win over Tucson Magnet High School Friday night.

It took nearly 24 minutes for the first points to be put on the board. With 1:19 left in the first half the Tucson High punt returner dropped the ball, which was recovered by Buena at the Tucson 42-yard line. Sophomore quarterback Nash Moore connected with Aliaz Dyson for a 9-yard touchdown. Ben Marturello made the point-after attempt and the Colts had a 7-0 lead with 28 seconds left in the half.

