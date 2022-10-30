TUCSON — The Buena Colts moved to 6-2 on the season with a 14-7 win over Tucson Magnet High School Friday night.
It took nearly 24 minutes for the first points to be put on the board. With 1:19 left in the first half the Tucson High punt returner dropped the ball, which was recovered by Buena at the Tucson 42-yard line. Sophomore quarterback Nash Moore connected with Aliaz Dyson for a 9-yard touchdown. Ben Marturello made the point-after attempt and the Colts had a 7-0 lead with 28 seconds left in the half.
“We need to set a spark early in the game,” coach Joe Thomas said. “We feed off big plays, touchdowns, turnovers and big hits. When we bring the energy early and we stay excited, we play well.”
A 57-yard run by Andres Bonilla into the end zone added six more points to the Colts’ lead as time expired in the third quarter. Marturello made the point-after attempt to give Buena the 14-0 lead heading into the final 12 minutes of the game. Andres Bonilla finished the game with 125 yards rushing.
Tucson cut Buena’s lead in half with a touchdown with 4:19 left in the fourth quarter, ending Buena’s bid for a shutout.
Buena’s defense wreaked havoc on the Tucson High offense. The Colts registered three interceptions: two by Adrian Bonilla and one by Jayden Thomas.
Toafia Fruean led the Colts with nine tackles. Emmanuel Bocharski, Hunter Haymore and Andrian Bonilla each had seven tackles.
“I’m proud of our defense,” Thomas said. “They made plays all night. When the defense is playing well it helps you win games and keeps you in the game. They got our offense the ball plenty of times during the game.”
Buena will have to win their remaining two games to have a chance to make the postseason.
The Colts host Tucson Desert View on Senior Night Friday, Nov. 4.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.