PHOENIX — The Buena High Colts kicked off the regular season with a dominating 41-0 road win over the Phoenix Barry Goldwater Bulldogs Friday.
“Of course, we started slow but I told them great job afterwards,” Buena Coach Joe Thomas said.
The Colts struck first in the second quarter when freshman running back Andres Bonilla scored from 9 yards out, giving Buena a 6-0 lead. The blocked PAT kept the score at 6-0 until halftime.
The Colts put the game away, scoring 35 unanswered points in the second half.
Senior quarterback Jalen Everette opened the third quarter with a touchdown run, extending Buena’s lead to 13-0.
After stopping Barry Goldwater on fourth down, the Colts embarked on an 11-play, 87-yard drive that featured only running plays.
Senior William Stemler capped off the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run to increase the Colts’ lead to 20-0.
The Colts opened up the final quarter through the air with Everette connecting with senior receiver Keyon Taylor for a touchdown pass to give Buena a 27-0 lead.
Freshman running back Danny Bohlen got in on the action on Buena’s next drive with a touchdown run, ballooning Buena’s lead to 34-0.
Junior Maddox Cox capped off the scoring with a 20-yard touchdown run.
Thomas awarded the game ball to the Colts defense after pitching a shutout.
“We had a few turnovers in the game but the defense kept getting us the ball back,” Thomas said. “Barry Goldwater reached the red zone a few times but our defense forced three fumbles and kept turning them over.”
Buena’s defensive line set the tone, controlling the line of scrimmage.
“When our defensive line does their job, it allows our linebackers to attack downfield,” Thomas said. “Our defensive tackles did a great job making contact with their offensive linemen and controlling gaps.”
Stemler led the Colts defense with 10 tackles and an interception. Stemler also saw time at quarterback, going 2 for 5 for 50 yards and an interception and the touchdown run.
“Our running backs found success because our line consistently got to that second level vs. Barry Goldwater,” Thomas said.
Everette went 3 for 8 for 58 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Everett also carried the ball eight times for 61 yards and a touchdown.
“Everett ran well, too, last night and even found the end zone,” Thomas said.
Bonilla led Buena in rushing with 11 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown.
Cox had nine carries for 53 yards.
“Each of our running backs ran mad last night and it was great to see,” Thomas said.
The Colts return to action Friday, Sept. 10, hosting Vail Cienega. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
