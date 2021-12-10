TUCSON − The Buena Colts competed in another multi-team wrestling meet Dec. 8 at Catalina Foothills along with Tucson Mica Mountain.
Buena made its presence felt, defeating Catalina Foothills 54-18 and Mica Mountain 45-35.
The Colts improved to 11-3 on the season.
“We had several varsity wrestlers out of the lineup due to health and injuries, so Buena showed well last night,” Buena coach Mark Dannels said. “One of our biggest challenges currently is managing all of our wrestlers out with the flu, cold or another health-related issue.”
Going 2-0 on Wednesday were Isaiah Trujillo at 120, Ryklee Kynaston at 126, Noah Cummins at 132, Fabian Fregosa at 144 and Corey Kaufmann at 175.
“The kids that stepped in last night did a great job,” the Buena coach said. “I am satisfied with this team as long as we are improving and competing.”
Splitting matches at 285 and both winning were Jayden Stewart and Toafia Fruean.
Justin Levesque went 1-1 at 113 along with Zephia Jeffries at 138, Malakhai Spain at 150, Andres Bonilla at 157, Andy Chase at 157/165 and Ricky Velez at 215.
“I put Andres in the lineup, and he took on an upperclassmen as a freshman and ended up getting a reversal and pin in the third round,” the coach said. “That is what I want to see from my wrestlers, somebody that never gives up, and Andres showed that good things will happen.”
Only two from the girls’ squad traveled on Wednesday, both going 1-1, Kailey Moyer at 113 and Kiya Voss at 126.
“Those two both continue to improve despite only having wrestled for two years,” Dannels said. “These are all lessons heading up to sectionals, so as long as we keep learning, we are doing well.”
Next up for the Colts is the Marana Tiger Duals on Friday, Dec. 10.
“Both Colt varsity teams (boys and girls) will participate in the Marana Tiger Duals this Friday and Saturday,” Dannels said. “I expect Isaiah, Noah, Corey, Andy and Toafia at heavyweight to step up and take charge.”
Buena will also participate this weekend at the 42nd Tim Brown Wrestling Invitational at Douglas High School.
“A junior varsity squad will be traveling to Douglas for the Tim Brown Invitational,” Dannels said. “They are very young so it is crucial that they get the mat time as it is the best training you will ever get.”
