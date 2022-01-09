SIERRA VISTA — After a tumultuous December, the Buena Colts wrestling team held their first home meet of the season, hosting Tombstone, Tucson Desert View and Rio Rico in a quadrangular match Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Buena High School.
“That was our first home meet in the main gym in three years,” Buena coach Mark Dannels said. “It was very exciting to get back into our gym and showcase our program to the public and the parents that support the kids.”
Last year the Colts had a five-week season and did not host a meet.
At the Jan. 5 multiple, the Colts defeated Rio Rico 66-10, Desert View 69-12, and Tombstone 81-0.
“I was so impressed with our performance and with the crowd that came out on Wednesday,” Dannels said. “Our kids did very well at balancing their strength, technique, agility and speed to come out on top.”
Buena was coming off a week of contactless practices to keep the team safe from COVID-19.
“I was a little worried about some lack of mat time because usually at this time of the season we are spending an hour on the mat,” Dannels said. “We have not been able to due to COVID-19 and other health issues, but the kids performed admirably.”
Dannels singled out two of his girl wrestlers for their performance at home.
“Senior Sarah Cruz won along with Zakhia Moncrieft, who might have been the fan-favorite,” the coach said. “Zahkia came out and wrestled a girl with so much aggression and energy.”
Despite having no wrestling experience, Moncrieft has made her presence felt on the mat.
“She was getting the most cheers from the girls last night,” Dannels said.
Dannels also singled out senior Kailey Moyer.
“Last night, she got a win in the third period against a girl from Desert View,” Dannels said. “She worked extremely hard and came through for the victory. It is not like football or basketball where we get multiple opportunities, so we are excited to perform in front of our home fans.”
After COVID-19 forced a few meet cancellations in December, the Colts are back and healthy.
“Our health is back where it needs to be,” Dannels said. “Call me overcautious, but I am checking the heck out of the wrestlers daily to assure they are healthy and able to perform.”
As COVID-19 continues to surge, the wrestling community has had to take extra precaution.
“I have talked to my fellow coaches in Tucson and there are so many programs that are losing players left and right to COVID-19,” Dannels said. “Wrestling is a hard sport to keep people healthy as we all know because it is a contact sport for six minutes.”
If a wrestler believes they are somewhat sick, Dannels pulls them from practice.
“I have them work on cardio separate from the team to keep them in top form,” Dannels said.
The Colts were in Phoenix this weekend competing in the Greenway Wrestling Tournament, hosted by the Greenway Demons. Buena returns to the mat Wednesday, Jan. 12, for senior night, hosting Rincon/University at 3:30 p.m.
“Senior night is tough because I have had a lot of these kids since they were freshmen, so I have watched them grow immensely,” Dannels said.
Senior Noah Cummins comes into senior night at 23-4.
“Noah is one of the leaders of the team and he has grown so much over the last two years,” Dannels said. “Last year, Noah went to state, and he is wrestling very smart in all categories.”
Dannels believes Buena has seven or eight wrestlers headed to state this season.
“If they stay on track, they should be headed to Phoenix in February,” he added.
