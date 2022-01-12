PHOENIX —The Buena Colts girls wrestling team traveled to Phoenix last weekend to participate in the Greenway Girls Wrestling Tournament, hosted by the Greenway Demons.
“It was a good opportunity for them to get on the mat against the kind of competition we have not really seen this season,” Buena coach Mark Dannels said. “We had two girls go undefeated in Zakhia Moncrieft and Ayesha General.”
Moncrieft, 107 pounds, and General, 102, each went 3-0.
Senior Sarah Cruz went 2-1 while Kiya Voss, Avery Wood and Luisa Bucher went 1-2.
“One thing wrestling lacks is competition on the girls’ side,” the coach said. “Everybody saw mat time and good competition, so it was definitely worth the drive to Phoenix.”
Katelynn Ziss went 0-3.
Dannels believes the wrestlers are hitting their stride with sectionals a month away.
“The wrestlers that have been working hard and paying attention are truly starting to excel,” Dannels said. “This is the time of the year the wrestlers should gel and wrestle with confidence, so I think they are starting to turn it up a notch.”
Buena returns to the mats on Wednesday night for senior night in Sierra Vista hosting Tucson Rincon/University, Bisbee and Benson.
“It is kind of tough because you quickly bond with these athletes, and you see their ups and downs over the years,” Dannels said. “It is a positive feeling, though, when you help them on the right track to adulthood.”
Colts seniors include Moncrieft, manager Brianna Gray, and wrestlers Kiya Voss, Luisa Bucher, Mhikyle Cruz, Avery Wood, Katelyn Ziss and Kailey Moyer.
“Benson and Bisbee are bringing their girls over which will help ours get more mat time,” Dannels said.
Boys seniors include captains Noah Cummins, Ryklee Kynaston, Jadon Stewart and Devin Sullivan.
“Our seniors have done really well this year, so I expect them to compete and perform well,” Dannels said. “If we come out as the aggressor and attacker, then we shall see how the outcome turns out.”
The rest of the boys team includes Austin Tiburcio, William Stemler, Malakhai Spain, John Campos, Tyler Angle, Gabriel Ballesteros, Zachary Egbers, Devin Sullivan, Andre Stewart, Fransisco Enriquez and David Cornonado.
“There is something special about wrestling because we are all in this together even if it is an individual sport,” Dannels said.
