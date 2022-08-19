SIERRA VISTA — A new, yet familiar face will be coaching the Buena Colts varsity volleyball team this season.
Jenn Comolli has been named the head coach, replacing Breanna McDaniel, who took over last season when Todd Bradbury stepped down.
“This will be my fifth year with the Buena program,” Comolli said. “With the Colts, I’ve been a volunteer coach for both freshman and junior varsity teams; the head JV coach for the past two seasons and now the varsity head coach. I’ve worked within the program under both previous head coaches, Todd Bradbury and Breanna McDaniel.
“I feel like this will help make the transition pretty seamless, especially since Todd is still with the program. And our JV coaches this year are great, too. JV-A coach Dawn Eddy has coached at Buena in the past, and we are excited to have her back with us. JV-B coach Jason Genz is doing a great job as well, along with Tori Genz, who is our coaching assistant this year. It’s a really good group.”
A major task facing the team so far has been having enough space to practice after one of the courts in the main gym was damaged in a recent storm.
Despite the adjusted practice schedule, Comolli still managed to hold team tryouts.
“We had an unusually high number of girls come out,” she said. “I love how the sport seems to be growing in our area. With the higher numbers, we have had some difficulty with gym space due to some bad luck with our gyms.
“Usually, our teams run practices on three courts that are all in the main gym. We like that because it helps us feel like we are one big program together in the same gym. Currently, we are having stacked practice times of afternoon and evening because we are down to two courts to use between cheerleading and volleyball. One court is still being repaired after the flooding that occurred over the summer. Another has bleachers that are broken in the open position.”
Comolli said practicing with her team has been and still is challenging.
“We are hoping the bleachers get fixed and that the other gym will open up soon so we can be back to our regular practice schedules,” she said. “As it is, our home games have been pushed back a bit to allow time needed for the main court to have a new scoreboard installed. Despite these setbacks, our athletes have been amazing through all of the uncertainty and changes up to this point. Our athletic director, Cole Colvin, has been so helpful with making sure we are able to have what we need, even with the limitations the school currently has.”
Comolli’s roster this season will consist of six seniors, three of whom are returning varsity players.
“One of those seniors is Evie Murphy, who will be fun to watch this season,” she said. “She is a six-rotation outside hitter. It is obvious that she put a lot of work into herself during the offseason this year. I’m excited to see her hard work transfer to the court.
“Senior Jaden Walker will be running the offense as our setter. She is quick on her feet, and she has shown a lot of maturity in the position so far this season. I am hoping to use her as a hitter when we can because she has shown Coach Todd and I that she will be effective in that role as well. Senior Kennedy Huffman and juniors Schade Smith, Lindsey Geisel and Kamaile Kerr are returning varsity players who are all up to the challenge of stepping into roles left vacant by last season’s seniors.”
Walker and Smith were second team All-Region honorees last year
“We have a good variety of talent with all of our players and have talked a lot about player roles with this team,” Comolli said. “It is always nice to have some depth to your bench and I am confident that this will be helpful for us as we progress through the season.”
Buena remains in the 5A Southern Region along with Vail Cienega, last year’s region champion, as well as Tucson Desert View and Nogales. Tucson Sunnyside, which was in the region last year, has moved up to 6A.
The Colts were 11-7 overall last year, 6-2 in region. They qualified for the state play-in round but lost to Phoenix Paradise Valley.
Buena kicks off its season Aug. 29 at Tempe McClintock.
The home opener with Tucson Pueblo that was scheduled for Aug. 31 is now at Pueblo. The Colts’ home opener is now scheduled to take place Thursday, Sept. 15, against Tucson Cholla.
A scrimmage with Tucson schools Mica Mountain, Tanque Verde and Pusch Ridge is set for Aug. 23 at Mica Mountain.
