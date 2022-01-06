SIERRA VISTA — When it comes to Buena Colts basketball, senior shooting guard Cooper Jones has been the go-to player over the last three years.
“Before the season started, I challenged Cooper to expand his game outside of scoring and I believe he has performed well,” Buena coach Tyler Molesworth said. “I believe Cooper is just scratching the surface of his potential as he is not only a good scorer but he is long, athletic and can hold his own defensively.”
Jones leads the team in scoring at 15.4 points per game along with 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals.
Several people have helped him improve from 3.5 points a game his sophomore season to one of the top players in Southern Arizona.
Those close to Jones, including his father, have helped him mature on and off the court.
“They have helped me improve skill-wise as well as a person,” Jones said.
Jones and Molesworth have been instrumental in the Colts’ success.
“I love Coach Molesworth, he has been a great help to us,” Jones said. “He has definitely put us in great positions to succeed.”
Jones has played on varsity since his sophomore year and has averaged 10 points during his Colts career.
“I could barely dribble my freshman year, so I believe I have come extremely far from my younger days,” Jones said. “My biggest piece of advice is to work hard and not dwell on the opinions of others.”
Jones averaged 17.4 points last season and earned a spot on the 5A Southern All-Region first team along with the graduated Christian Gouchie and current teammate Jake Smith.
“Jake is someone I am really close with both on and off the court, so it is easy for us to communicate,” Jones said. “Jake and I have known each other since kindergarten, and I definitely appreciate our friendship.”
At 6-foot-3, Jones can burn teams from the perimeter or drive to the hoop.
“My favorite play is ‘32’ because I am on the perimeter so I can attack the defense from the wing,” he said.
Jones’ favorite player is Brooklyn Nets forward and four-time scoring champion Kevin Durant.
“He is a great shooter for someone as tall as he is and he is very long and athletic,” Jones said.
Jones’ favorite academic subject is math.
“I think it is just because I am good at math, so I like doing it,” Jones said.
He intends to play basketball after he graduates.
“After high school, I plan on continuing my basketball career in college, but I am currently undecided,” Jones said. “My favorite game this season was when we defeated Gilbert 58-55 in December because they are one of the top teams in the state. Another favorite of mine was when I scored 42 points against Rincon (a 87-61 victory) as a junior.”
“I would consider myself one of the leaders of the team so my goal every game is to do whatever it takes for us to win,” Jones said. “My expectations for this season are for us to win state.”
Buena travels to Nogales Thursday, Jan. 6, to face the Apaches.
The Colts are 11-4 this season and lead the 5A Southern Region at 5-0.
