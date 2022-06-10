Coronado Athletic Club faces ‘must win’ Saturday

SIERRA VISTA — Soccer fans are being encouraged to attend the Coronado Athletic Club’s regular season semipro soccer finale Saturday at 7 p.m. at Cyr Field.
A CAC win over RSL AZ puts the club in the postseason playoffs in its first year of existence. A loss, or a tie, and the season is over.
CAC, 2-6-1, won the previous match 1-0 when the teams met in Phoenix.
“We control our own destiny this Saturday,” said CAC coach Steve Settle. “We need a win. A tie or loss won’t get us through. With a win, we will get the three points we need to jump back into fourth, which would put us in the playoffs.”
Settle said fans attending Saturday’s match will be given a free raffle ticket for an autographed soccer ball and an autographed jersey.
“Since this is our last home match this year we’re trying to make it a special event,” he said. “There is no admission (charge) to attend the game.”
CAC is in the midst of a three-game losing streak following a 3-2 loss in Phoenix Saturday, June 4, to the Arizona Sahuaros.
Carlos Arias and Ronnie Egbert scored goals for the CAC.
Settle said he knew going into the match he was going to be short two starters — Dario Luna and Adrian Arciniega — due to injury, but then ended up losing a third player, Joseph Valencia, when his vehicle had a flat tire on the way to the match and he was unable to arrive in time to play.
“We’re you’re a semipro team and not traveling together, these are some of the things that happen,” he said. “Not having those guys was vital. We created some scoring chances, we competed but not having those three guys was a little too much to overcome this week.”
Settle said he expects all three players back Saturday.
“We thank everyone for their support this season,” Settle said. “Our home fans have been larger than some of the crowds we’ve seen when we’ve been on the road. The support we’ve had this year has been amazing.”
