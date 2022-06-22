EL MIRAGE — The Coronado Athletic Club semi-pro soccer team’s first trip to the postseason playoffs was exciting although CAC came up short, falling 2-1 to the Olympians FC in double overtime Saturday.
In their lone meeting earlier in the season, the Olympians FC, winners of the Arizona Premier Soccer League three years in a row, ripped the Sierra Vista squad 10-1.
Prior to the playoff match CAC coach Steve Settle said he was going to make some formation and position changes.
Those changes paid off as the fourth-seeded CAC gave top seed Olympians FC all it could handle, keeping the match scoreless until 13 minutes into the second half when Adrian Arciniega from Douglas scored, giving the Coronado Athletic Club a 1-0 lead.
Three minutes later, the Olympians FC tied the match, connecting on a goal from approximately 30 yards out.
Deadlocked at 1-1 at the end of regulation, the playoff match moved to overtime, which consisted of two 15 minute halves.
With one minute remaining in the second overtime half and a shootout looming if the match remain tied, the Olympians FC scored in the 119th minute taking a 2-1 lead and seconds later, the win.
“I lost years of my life,” Settle jokingly said after the match. “It was stressful. Our adjustments, the way we played, and our defensive shape really paid off for us. They actually changed their formations as well, but they still tried to play the same way. They went from a 3-5-2 to a 4-3-3. Each club was allowed three signings for the playoffs, and it looked like they brought in some big forwards.
“Our boys fought. We had opportunities. It hurt to lose but the excitement was there to start practice. The guys were already thinking about what we have to do so we won’t have this feeling again in the fall and next spring.”
Settle said his midfielders, which included Arciniega and John Mykanga, did a good job and were really disciplined.
“We had guys, Mike Settle and Parker Tebo, back from college who were getting back into shape the past month and stepped in and did a great job for us,” Settle said. “(Mykanga) went 120 minutes, and he was running just as hard in the 119th minute as he was in the first minute. He covered so much ground that allowed him to support the attack.”
The Coronado Athletic Club ends its inaugural season in the semipro Arizona division 3-7-1.
“We had a lot of things happen throughout the course of the season that affected the roster,” Settle said. “(This season) was an eye-opener and a learning experience for me, too, but what a season and what a game. I’m extremely proud of the boys and everything that we did.
“Even our leadership team, we were all on the same page. We knew what we wanted to do, and we all bought in. The support we had from the community, I know we didn’t have over a .500 record, but it was a huge success in my eyes.”
Open tryouts
Settle announced a new round of tryouts for the men’s semipro team — which will compete in the Arizona Conference of the UPSL this fall — scheduled for Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m-11:30 a.m. at the Domingo Piaz Soccer Fields at 3050 E. Tacoma St. There is no fee to try out, but those interested need to click on the Facebook link, Coronado Athletic Club Men’s UPSL Tryouts | Facebook, so organizers have an idea who is showing up.
“Our Facebook page is probably the best way to get in contact with us,” Settle said. “They can message us through that. We’re going to have a second tryout date. We just haven’t come up with that one yet. We’re still planning on doing a premier and a division one team. We’re also moving forward with our application to enter the Lamar Hunt Open Cup, which is really exciting.”
