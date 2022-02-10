SIERRA VISTA — Over the weekend, the Coronado Athletic Club, a Cochise County-based soccer club, held open tryouts for a new senior team forming in Sierra Vista.
Tryouts were held for those 15 and older at CYR Field.
“Tryouts went well, we had about 30 players attend, and there were some really good players that were in attendance,” Coronado director Steve Settle said. “However, we know we will need a deeper player pool to be competitive.”
Tryouts will continue this weekend.
“We are having a second day of tryouts this Saturday in hopes of adding some additional players,” Settle said.
The first match is set for March 26.
“Our opponent and official start time for the game has not been set yet,” Settle said. “We are still in the process of finalizing our roster, and once the roster is set, we will have a camp to get the players prepared for the season.”
Coronado’s senior team for the United Premier Soccer League will be called Coronado AC.
“Having a senior men’s team is the next step or pathway for soccer in our community,” the director said. “A club being affiliated with a pro club is not a pathway.”
A soccer club gives kids an alternative to college competition.
“We have worked hard the last eight years to develop a pathway to college, and we are just as determined to help those players that are looking for another route,” Settle said.
The club hopes to collaborate with other clubs in the near future.
“We have a great relationship with FC Tucson’s pro team and their staff as well as their youth teams,” Settle said.
“We look to provide a pathway for our local players to play the game at the next level.”
Coronado AC hopes to pack the stands next month.
“We hope not just the soccer community, but all of Sierra Vista come out and enjoy watching the UPSL team play,” Settle said. “We hope to be competitive and play an exciting game that our fans will enjoy watching win or lose.”
The club has seven boys teams and three girls teams.
