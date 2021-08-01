COUNTY — Cochise County’s four 2A schools will all hold their first official football practice for the upcoming season Monday.
The Bisbee Pumas, led by coach Brian Vertrees, are looking to improve on last year’s 1-8 season when they kickoff the season Aug. 20 at home against Catalina. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Pumas will not reportedly scrimmage anyone prior to the start of the season. One of the key games for the Pumas this year is Sept. 10 against Douglas. That game was originally scheduled to be held in Douglas but latest developments with the turf installation at DHS indicate the game is being switched to Bisbee. The Pick game was not played last year due to COVID-19. Homecoming is Sept. 24 against Santa Rita and Oct. 8 the Pumas host Benson. Bisbee will be at Willcox Oct. 15 and conclude the regular season Oct. 29 at Tombstone.
The Benson Bobcats, led by their coach Chris Determan, advanced all the way to last year’s state final game losing to Santa Cruz Valley. The Bobcats went 7-0 in regular season play and 2-1 in the postseason.
Benson is scheduled to scrimmage Sahuarita Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. in Sahuarita. The Bobcats will then host Pusch Ridge Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. Homecoming is scheduled for Sept. 17 against NFL Yet.
Tombstone and its new coach Dominik Bonilla are anxious to start the season and snap a seven game losing streak that dates back to last season. The Yellow Jackets will scrimmage Empire Aug. 20 at Empire before kicking off their season the following week at Santa Rita. Tombstone’s home opener is Sept. 3 against Chandler Prep.
Willcox, coached by Eric Hjalmarson, went 3-3 last year winning its first three games of the season before losing the next three. The Cowboys are scheduled to scrimmage Round Valley Aug. 19 in Round Valley. Willcox will host Globe in the season opener Aug. 27. Homecoming is scheduled for Oct. 1 against Tombstone. The Cowboys host Bisbee Oct. 15 and two weeks later, Oct. 29, conclude the regular season with a home game against Benson.
Due to the fact their season does not start until September the Buena Colts, under the coaching of Joe Thomas, will not start practice until Aug. 9. Buena played just four games last year going 2-2. The Colts won their first two games and then dropped their last two. Buena is scheduled to scrimmage Rio Rico at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at Buena. The regular season begins on the road Sept. 3 at Barry Goldwater High School in Phoenix. The Colts home opener is not until Sept. 10 when the Cienega Bobcats come to Buena.
The Douglas Bulldogs, led by their coach Hunter Long, played just one game last year and were spanked by Walden Grove. COVID-19 canceled the remainder of the several season days later. The Bulldogs will scrimmage Nogales Aug. 26 in Nogales. Douglas will play all four of its September games on the road this season, not having its home opener until Oct. 8 when the Bulldogs will host Micah Mountain.
St. David and Valley Union began their football practices last week. The two schools will scrimmage each other Aug. 13 at St. David. The two 1A schools begin full contact drills this week and kick off their season Aug. 20 with home games against Cibecue for St. David and Ray High School out of Kearney for Valley Union.
