RIO RICO — Runners from Cochise County’s Division IV teams, with their regular season and sectional competitions now in the books, are preparing for the state championships \ Saturday, Nov. 12, at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix.
Teams from Benson, Bisbee, St. David, Tombstone and Willcox all competed in the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division IV Sectionals 5K run on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Rio Rico High School.
The Benson boys placed second with 53 points to qualify for state. The Tucson Pusch Ridge Lions took the boys’ sectional title with 18 points. Pusch Ridge junior Myles Floyd was first in 16:45.1.
The Tombstone Yellow Jackets girls qualified for state with 63 points and a second-place finish; the Benson girls also qualified with 82 points and a third-place finish. Pusch Ridge Lions won the girls sectional title with 25 points. Willcox sophomore Ainsley Hepworth took first in 22:15.3.
Several runners (whose entire team did not place in the top 50% of teams to qualify for state) were able to qualify for state through their placing in the sectionals.
Placing for the Benson boys were senior Joseph Akers fourth, junior Ezekiel Crowley ninth, junior Aaric Myatt 13th, sophomore Syric Ramerez 15th, sophomore Logan Vance 22nd, junior David Souza 31st, and freshman Benjamin Blalock 32nd.
Placing for the Bobcats girls were junior Ella Allred third, freshman Rayleigh Olsen 26th, sophomore Shannon Frost 28th, freshman Nichole Holbert 34th, and senior Grace Parks 37th.
“Our athletes ran really well,” Benson coach Randy Barney said. “Our boys just consistently got better and were super competitive this year; our girls team lost a lot of talent last year but the ones that came back ran really hard and did well. Each one of our athletes gave us 100% effort. We look forward to representing our area at state; both our boys and girls’ teams should be able to do well.”
The Bisbee boys finished sixth overall. Placing were senior Jacob Samaniego 44th, sophomore Michael Hernandez 45th, senior Gilberto Bustamante 46th, freshman Martin Romero 47th and sophomore Eduardo Navarette 50th.
The Bisbee girls were sixth. Placing for the Puma girls were freshman Nicol Ceja 29th, senior Adacelli Salaiz-Noriega 41st, freshman Rosa Moreno 45th, sophomore Mia Lopez 47th, and frosh Zulma Ocampo 48th.
“The results weren’t what I expected; we did take full teams for both, but no one qualified,” Bisbee coach Armando Ballesteros said. “We had one individual boy (senior Ramon Loya) who got hurt; he was running in second place the whole race until the second mile when he slipped and pulled a muscle and wasn’t able to finish — it was just a freak accident. I was happy that we had full teams for both, which was one of my goals. Everyone had a lot of fun this season; they were always at practice, worked hard, and had very good attitudes. Everything looks very positive for next year.”
For the St. David boys sophomore Corbin Fry placed 18th and qualified for state as an individual.
Placing for the St. David girls was sophomore Lauren Jones, 46th.
“Corbin has been focusing since last season on making state this year; he worked hard during the summer and all season and accomplished his goal at regionals,” St. David coach Richard Jones said. “Lauren didn’t qualify for state this year, but she now has a goal of working hard during the offseason and making state next year.”
The Tombstone boys finished fifth. Placing for the Yellow Jacket boys were junior Anthony Piro 16th, junior Landen Pease 17th, sophomore Danary Jackson 33rd, junior Valen Morales 37th, sophomore Ethan Bercot 40th, and sophomore Ryan Pepper 42nd. Piro and Pease qualified for state.
Placing for the Tombstone girls, whose team will be competing at state, were senior Miranda Medlen-Ursell 10th, junior Cora Lehman 14th, junior Elya Wildgen 22nd, sophomore Kashari Baker 27th, and sophomore Rachel Thursby 32nd.
“Our girls hung in there and ended up making some really nice moves in the second half of the race; that’s what enabled them to finish as high and well as they did,” Tombstone coach Jake Winslow said. “We were super excited for them and looking forward to going up another level this week. It would have been nice to also take a full boys’ team to state; they gave it their all but making it to state just didn’t happen. Our boys are quite young; there were only three on this year’s team with past running experience.”
Placing for the Willcox boys were: freshman Jonathan Rodarte 19th, freshman Sawyer Thompson 21st, and junior Lane Whetten 25th. Rodarte and Thompson qualified for state.
Placing for the Willcox girls besides Hepworth were senior Maylee Thompson fifth, senior Yuliana Reyes 35th and senior Allison Wilson 42nd. Hepworth and Thompson qualified for the state competition.
“Everyone ran really well,” Willcox coach Jennifer Wilson said. “The state course is tough so we’ll spend the week getting ready. We’re running early at state this year and that should make a huge difference because it was miserably hot last year by the time we ran; hopefully running early this year it will be cooler and everyone will run well.”
