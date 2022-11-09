RIO RICO — Runners from Cochise County’s Division IV teams, with their regular season and sectional competitions now in the books, are preparing for the state championships \ Saturday, Nov. 12, at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix.

Teams from Benson, Bisbee, St. David, Tombstone and Willcox all competed in the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division IV Sectionals 5K run on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Rio Rico High School.

