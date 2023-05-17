Athletes from five Cochise County schools, Benson, Buena, St. David, Tombstone and Willcox, competed in the first ever Division 1 through Division 5 Arizona Interscholastic Association Track and Field State Championship Meet on Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, at Mesa Community College.
Benson senior Riann Cluff, who took first place in the pole vault with a personal record of 10-6 in the Division 5 state meet the week before, participated in the 22-athlete competition at the state meet. She did not make the 10-6 starting height.
“I think that for someone who started the year matching her PR from last year at 9-6 and to fight right around that all season, finishing the regular season at Snowflake with 10-feet would have been a great career-ending PR,” Benson pole vault coach Dustin Cluff said. “At the Division 5 meet she cleared 9-9½ and 10-foot all on the first attempts and then she cleared 10-6 on her first attempt.
“It was everything she had worked for; her goal was to jump 10-6 and I was really happy as her coach that she accomplished her goal and PR. Being able to compete against the top athletes in the state championships was a huge win for her in her book.”
Competing for the Buena Colts girls was first-year thrower junior Kamaile Kerr, who finished 18th in the shot put with 31-1¾. At the Division 2 state championships she took sixth place with a throw of 34-6 to advance to the overall state competition.
Colts senior Jackson Glammon finished his high school track career at the championship meet, placing 12th in the 400 in 50.08. He earned his way to the championships at the Division 2 meet, medaling in fourth place with a time of 49.21.
Buena junior Gabriel Cummins ended his junior track season running the 1,600 in 4:24.21 for 13 among the 16 competitors. He finished the Division 2 competition in 4:21.6 for seventh place to earn his way to the overall competition.
“Our athletes did about even with how they did at the end of the season,” Buena coach Roger Bristow said. “They all had a great season. We have a lot to build on. To see this meet on paper was a lot different than to see it in action. Now these three kids can take back to the team what to expect and I also know what to expect; we can take quite a few more athletes next year.”
Competing for St. David in the javelin was Tigers senior Koy Richardson, a four-sport athlete, who earned his way to the championship meet with a first place 160-foot throw at the Division 5 meet. He finished his year with a 159-04 for 12th place at the state championships.
“Koy did well during the season; he continued to improve all year with his best being at the Division 5 state meet,” St. David coach Seneca Richardson said. “Making the state championship meet was a big accomplishment considering he was going against all the really big schools. As far as I know he was from the smallest school that made that meet in the javelin.
“He played in the 1A state baseball semifinals on Friday and threw the javelin the next day. I’m really proud of him for finishing 12th overall (Division 1 through Division 5) in the state which I think is awesome.”
Tombstone junior Malachi Keller represented the Yellow Jackets in the high jump and tied for 10th with a jump of 6-2. He took the Division 5 state title a week earlier with a jump of 6-4.
“Malachi had an exceptional state year; I’m super proud of everything he has accomplished – he’s an excellent competitor, a great person, and a very likable young man,” Tombstone coach Jake Winslow said. “He had the second-best high jump in our school’s history, the best in well over 40 years. He was consistently very, very competitive.
“The outcome of the state championship meet wasn’t the outcome he hoped for, barely clipping the bar with his heels all three of his jumps at 6-4. He is now doing things technically better than he has all season; he jumped well that day but it just wasn’t in the cards for him. I know he will continue to get better and better because he has aspirations to something very, very special next year – even at the state level. I’m excited to see what the future holds for him.”
Representing Willcox was Cowgirls senior Maylee Thompson, a four-sport athlete who competed in the long jump, taking 17th with a jump of 16-5¾ and the javelin where she finished 11th with a throw of 113-07. She took the state title in the javelin with a 117-9 and second in the long jump with a 17-5½ at the Division 5 state meet. Thompson will be continuing her track and field career at Pima Community College in Tucson.
“All season Maylee was consistently staying above what she was at last year,” Willcox coach Mike Rand said. “She ended up with about 266 points from eight meets during the season. I’m very proud of her; she did a very good job representing Willcox.
“Hard work and dedication goes a long way. I wish her the absolute best in college; I can’t wait to see how well she does.”
