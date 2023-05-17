Athletes from five Cochise County schools, Benson, Buena, St. David, Tombstone and Willcox, competed in the first ever Division 1 through Division 5 Arizona Interscholastic Association Track and Field State Championship Meet on Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, at Mesa Community College.

Benson senior Riann Cluff, who took first place in the pole vault with a personal record of 10-6 in the Division 5 state meet the week before, participated in the 22-athlete competition at the state meet. She did not make the 10-6 starting height.

