The Bisbee Pumas, Tombstone Yellow Jackets, and Willcox Cowboys/Cowgirls competed in the 20-team Eighth Annual Joe Brady Memorial Marana Invitational on Friday, April 7.
In the girls’ meet, the Marana Tigers finished first with 122.5 points; Willcox placed fifth with 50 and Tombstone 14th with 15.5.
The Marana Tigers finished first in the boys’ competition with 92 points; the Yellow Jackets were 11th with 21, the Pumas 15th with seven and the Cowboys 16th with six.
Placing for the Bisbee boys were sophomore Spencer Anthony, sixth in the pole vault; sophomore Mason Richardson, seventh in the pole vault; and the 4x800 (senior Ramon Loya, senior Jesus Ramirez Moreno, Richardson, senior Angel Yepiz), seventh.
“All of our student athletes did great,” Bisbee coach Travis Bishop said. “I’m especially proud of the distance team and 4x800, who improved their PR and the great performances from our pole vaulters. Our assistant coaches are also doing a fantastic job working with our student athletes.”
Placing for the Tombstone girls were senior Rubi Luinstra, fourth in the long jump; sophomore Ed’Jerrica Spencer, third in the high jump and seventh in the triple jump; and freshman Madly Wood, sixth in the 100 hurdles.
Placing for the Yellow Jacket boys were junior Malachi Keller, first in the high jump and fourth in the triple jump; senior Issaac Villalobos, sixth in the shot put; and the 4x100 (sophomore J’miah Wallis, sophomore Jack Fehrenbacher, sophomore Hunter Griesemer, Keller) sixth.
“It’s amazing when kids can keep getting better every week,” Tombstone coach Jake Winslow said. “We had several personal bests at Marana; they all did an outstanding job.”
Placing for the Willcox girls were senior Maylee Thompson, first in the javelin, second in the 100, second in the 200 and second in the long jump; freshman Yehira Galaz, fourth in the shot put and fifth in the discus; the 4x100 (sophomore Annie Allred, sophomore Monica Ruiz, sophomore Evelyn Allred, junior Karissa Riggs), seventh; and the 4x400 (Ruiz, sophomore Jesmin Ceballos, freshman Jocelyn Paz, sophomore Darlene Cecena), fourth.
Placing for the Cowboys were senior Ulisses Izazaga, sixth in the 400; and the 4x400 (senior Alexis Hernandez, sophomore Alan Solis, freshman Wilder Lopez, Izazaga), sixth.
“All our kids did well,” Willcox coach Mike Rand said. “They are very self-driven.”
The Pumas, Yellow Jackets and Cowboys/Cowgirls will all compete in the Jerry Lee Invitational on Friday, April 14, in Benson.
