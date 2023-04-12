The Bisbee Pumas, Tombstone Yellow Jackets, and Willcox Cowboys/Cowgirls competed in the 20-team Eighth Annual Joe Brady Memorial Marana Invitational on Friday, April 7.

In the girls’ meet, the Marana Tigers finished first with 122.5 points; Willcox placed fifth with 50 and Tombstone 14th with 15.5.

