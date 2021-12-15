DOUGLAS − Willcox and Tombstone led Cochise County’s wrestling teams competing in the 42nd Annual Tim Brown Invitational last weekend at Douglas High School gymnasium.
Twelve teams from throughout the state, six from Cochise County, competed in the two-day event.
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran Academy, which won the Digger O’Dell “Heart of Champions” Tournament at Pima High School Dec. 3-4, won the Tim Brown Invitational as well, finishing with 329.5 points. Tucson Pueblo High School was second with 186. Willcox leaped over Tombstone the second day of competition to take third place with 162 points while Tombstone dropped to fourth with 133 points. Douglas finished in seventh place with 87 points. Buena, competing with its junior varsity squad while the varsity was competing at another tournament in Marana, came in eighth with 86 points. Bisbee finished ninth with 78 points and Elfrida’s Valley Union, which this year restored wrestling after a 10-year hiatus, placed 11th with 40 points.
Willcox’s Mario Fernandez, who beat Douglas’ Albert Ambriz in the 120-pound weight class championship, was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler in the lightweight division. He went 6-0 in the tournament with all six wins coming by pin. Arizona Lutheran’s Cole Gutierrez, who pinned Willcox’s Kash Macumber in the 157-weight class final, was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler in the middleweight division and Tucson Sabino’s Will Urbina, who wrestled at heavyweight (285 pounds), was named the heavyweight division’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Willcox had four wrestlers win the finals Saturday and ended up being the lone Cochise County school to have an individual champions. In addition to Fernandez winning his weight class, Landon Ward won at 106, Evann Truschke won at 165 and Ed Tingle won at 190.
Bisbee, Buena and Tombstone each had two wrestlers and Douglas had one in the finals. All seven wrestlers lost and took second place.
Willcox coach Patrick Macumber said he was pleased with how his wrestlers, who finished second at the Pima tournament, performed.
“Our kids have gone through a lot of stuff in terms of growing up so I think this moment didn’t get too big for them,” he said. “We did go 4-1 in the finals, our one loss being in what I would call our super match of the night. We didn’t expect to walk out of here with all that much hardware. The group we brought was tough, but we left about half of our team at home due to other issues that we’re having so we came here with about half of our team. To still come away with some hardware is something that we’re pretty proud of.”
He said he was proud of the way Fernandez, a freshman, performed.
“He came in against a stacked house,” Macumber said. “The young man (Ambriz) he won this against is a senior who has won this every year, and he’s won Outstanding Wrestler every year, and the crowd was chanting for him, and my young freshman came in and stole the show.”
Fernandez said he was not intimidated going into the match and was surprised he was selected the Outstanding Wrestler.
“I’m happy with my performance,” he said. “I came in second at last week’s tournament and to be able to come here and win this means a lot.”
Fernandez said he went out for the sport because it was something different and he thought he’d like to try out.
“He’s a freshman, but his teammates have voted him one of our captains,” Macumber said. “We have pretty good kids on our team, so for that to happen to a freshman is a pretty big deal.”
Tombstone coach Kevin Torres said his team had a great first day at the tournament, but then struggled somewhat in the semifinals which ended up costing it a top-three finish.
“These guys have made huge strides these past two weeks,” Torres said. “I explained to them the importance of the medal rounds and the point scoring. We went 1-4 in the semis while Willcox went 4-1, and that was the difference for us between third and fourth place.”
Torres said on Saturday some of his wrestlers came back to beat opponents they lost to in pool competition on Friday.
“I see they take coaching really well,” he said. “We coach them up, and they fix it. That’s real important to me. I’m incredibly pleased with how we performed this weekend. In the five years I’ve been coming here we’ve never even sniffed a third-place trophy, and this weekend we were right there.”
Matt Keyo, Buena’s acting head coach, was proud of his wrestlers.
“A majority of those kids who are here have been on the mat a total of a month and a half,” he said. “Some of these kids really grew up this weekend. We won quite a few matches with kids that have only been wrestling for a month. I’m super-proud of these kids.”
Up next for many of the teams that participated in Douglas is the Willcox Invitational Friday and Saturday in Willcox. Macumber said the number of participating teams continues to grow so he expects a good turnout and good competition.
“After not having it last year because of COVID, we’re happy to be going once again,” he said.
Douglas will host Buena’s varsity, junior varsity and girls’ squad on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in the DHS gymnasium.
Cochise County schools and their wrestlers who placed this past weekend in their respective weight classes:
Bisbee: Boys, Mason Richardson, sixth, 120; Ivan Ibarra, sixth, 132; Dario Noriega, second, 138; Stevan Madrid, fifth, 175; Nito Hernandez, second, 215. Girls, Adacelli Noriega, first, 120; Ademina Martinez, first, 126.
Buena: Boys, Supachai Klinkel, sixth, 113; Fletcher Rothstein, fourth, 126; Zephaniah Jefferies, second, 132; Skylar Kline, fifth, 144; Francisco Enriquez, fourth, 157; Mathew Kohrell, sixth, 165; Russell Adams, second, 175.
Douglas: Boys, Albert Ambriz, second, 120; Robert Olivas, fifth, 126; Spencer Anthony, sixth, 144; Daniel Coronado, third, 150; Jacob Nunez, fifth, 150; Kevin Ybarra, fifth, 165. Girls: Terisita Baltierrez, first, 100.
Tombstone: Boys, Kozoyn Gowen, fourth, 113; Timothy Wright, second, 126; Charlie Ray Price, fifth, 132; Hunter Clark, fifth, 138; Coby Jones, sixth, 150; Calvin Smith, fifth, 157; Nathaniel Gleason, fourth, 175; Charles Carney, fourth, 215; Diego Nunez, third, heavyweight.
Valley Union: Boys, Dylan Mitchell, fourth, 120; Marshall Larson, third, 165.
Willcox: Boys, Landon Ward, first, 106; Mario Fernandez, first, 120; Kash Macumber, second, 157; Evann Truschke, first, 165; Ed Tingle, first, 190; Travis Larson, third, 215; Osvaldo Rodriguez, sixth, heavyweight.
