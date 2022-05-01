Cochise County baseball and softball teams woke up to some exciting news Saturday morning, discovering they had qualified for either the state play-in tournament or had received a top-eight seed and automatically qualified for the 16-team state tournament that begins Friday.
In 2A baseball, Benson, Phoenix Horizon Honors, Miami, Morenci, Mohave’s River Valley High School, Scottsdale Christian, Scottsdale Prep Academy and Tombstone were awarded top-eight seeds and will play the eight winners of the play-in game beginning Friday in Goodyear.
Bisbee, seeded 11th, will host 22nd seed Phoenix Desert Heights Academy Tuesday at the Warren Ballpark. Game time has not been determined.
Willcox, seeded 12th, will host 21st seed St. John’s Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Willcox.
In 2A softball, Benson, Round Valley, Mohave’s River Valley, Santa Cruz Valley, Kingman, Willcox, Morenci and Northland Prep Academy of Flagstaff received top-eight seeds and are automatically placed in the 16-team state tournament which begins May 6 at the Rose Mofford Complex in Phoenix.
Bisbee, seeded 16th, will host 17th seed North Point Prep of Phoenix Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Bisbee High School in a state play-in game while Tombstone softball will head to Chandler Prep Tuesday at 4 p.m. for a state play-in game.
1A baseball, softball
The St. David Tigers, champions of the 1A South Region, will host Mayer High School, Tuesday at 4 p.m. in St. David in first-round tournament action. Should St. David win, it could host the winner of the Baboquivari versus Anthem Prep Saturday, May 7, in the second round.
Valley Union received the 16th and final seed in the state tournament and will head north to Heber Mogollon to play the Mustangs Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Valley Union’s softball team will face Williams in its first-round state tournament game while St. David’s softball team is heading north to St. Michael to face the St. Michael Cardinals, who finished third in the 1A North Region.
Should Valley Union and St. David win their opening-round games they more than likely will remain on the road for the second round which begins Friday, May 6.
