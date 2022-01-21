TUCSON— For the second time in less than a week, the Buena Colts wrestling team had a match canceled due to COVID-19.
The Colts were scheduled to wrestle Wednesday, Jan. 19, in Oro Valley against Canyon del Oro and Marana Mountain View. What should have been Senior Night for the Colts on Jan. 12 also was canceled when Tucson schools Rincon/University and Mica Mountain pulled out hours before the match due to COVID complications.
“COVID-19 is a big concern this year, we watch the sniffles and check the status of our wrestlers every day,” Buena coach Mark Dannels said. “All of the coaches I talk to and deal within Tucson are in the same boat so I will just say a lot of teams in Arizona have been dealing with COVID-19.”
Wrestling is not the only Buena sport to experience cancellations this week as the Colts girls basketball team had its Tuesday game against Vail Cienega and Thursday game against Tucson Sunnyside canceled.
“It is scary right now because so many people are picking up COVID-19, and it has shut a lot of programs down recently,” Dannels said. “All we can do is try to stay as healthy as possible and take every available precaution.”
For the Colts, that means keeping the wrestling room as sanitary as possible.
“Mopping mats and washing hands, and we put disinfectant on the kids before they wrestle,” Dannels said. “Of course, wrestling is a high-risk activity, but we are doing everything we can to keep our wrestlers healthy.”
Buena looks to finish the regular season in time for sectionals.
The Colts return to action this weekend when they head to Tucson for the Diego Gadea Invitational hosted by Salpointe Catholic. Buena looks to use this weekend as the springboard for sectionals and state.
“Buena has sent at least one player to state in the 11 years I have coached this team,” Dannels said. “The program has only gotten better over the years, so I feel confident that we have the talent and ability to keep that going.”
Sectionals are Saturday, Feb. 12, at Tucson Mountain View High School.
“The competition is tough, no doubt about it, but if we stay focused, I believe we will get some kids to state,” Dannels said.
