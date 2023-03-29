WILLCOX – Benson came to town and was handed it first 2A East Region loss on March 25, falling to Willcox 6-3.
It was the first Willcox baseball win over Benson in five years and it was a come-from-behind effort.
Thursday, March 23, in a 10-8 win, the Cowboys snapped Bisbee’s three-game win streak, ending a rough patch of four losses in previous games.
As with Benson, the Pumas got on the board first, only to have the Willcox fight its way back.
Cowboys are 5-9 overall, 2-3 in the region.
“I think both teams came in and I think they saw our record and they thought ‘well, OK, it's gonna be a little easier than normal,’ but we also had a different game plan we came up with," Willcox coach Adrian Fuentes said. "We came out with that plan, and it worked out.
“Both games last week we started out behind and they got a little bit of a dog in ‘em, and it ain’t the dog in the fight it's the fight in the dog.”
Benson pulled away early, putting up two runs in the top of the first inning on a homer by A Fernandez that brought in Dawson Judd.
The first batter for Benson in the top of the second, Gabriel Montijo, hit the game’s second home run.
Senior Ryan Dunivan pitched five innings for Benson. Seth Verdugo started on the mound for Willcox.
By the second inning Willcox evened the score at 3-3 and Kash Macumber replaced Montijo on the mound. Macumber threw 73 pitches in four innings, with 34 strikes, and allowed no hits.
Macumber broke the tie in the fourth by scoring on a passed ball for a 4-3 lead.
Oren Allsup got on base with a double and scored in the bottom of the fifth.
In the sixth Landen Durham made Benson pay for walking him by scoring the team’s sixth run on a series of passed balls that turned into a scramble at the plate.
Ayden Fuentes closed on the mound for Willcox, facing seven batters and threw 19 strikes.
“We ended up not starting our No. 1 and No. 2 pitchers, we ended up throwing No. 3 and 4, and I think it threw their timing off a little bit because they all pop up or rolled over," Fuentes said. "So then we changed pitchers again, after about the third we brought in our closers.
“I asked for some bunts, and we had some bunts executed, we had some good base running, but the stellar point of the game was our defense. I don’t know if I’ve been involved in a game where we’ve had this many double-plays tuned in one game, and those are big, crucial turning points in the game.”
The Cowboys had 10 hits and nine double-plays.
“We’re starting to mesh well, we have a lot of work ahead, but we’re starting to peak at the right time, and after the next game, we start the second half of the season,” Fuentes said. “2A Metro is tough, but I think the 2A East is one of, if not the, toughest regions in the state, where you don’t have to deal with one solid team, but seven in the region."
Benson was led by Kellen Deskins, who was 2-for-5. Dalton Crockett was 1-for-2 and Eric Fernandez and Montijo each were 1-for-3 with a run scored. Fernandez had two RBIs and Montijo one.
Allsup, Macumber and Antonio Duran each were 2-for-3 for Willcox. Macumber scored two runs, Allsup and Druan each scored one run. Landon Dunham was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI, Verdugo and Tingle each were 1-for-3, and Fuentes 1-for-4.
The Cowboys travel to Tucson to face Santa Rita on Tuesday, March 28, then areback home to face Morenci on Friday, March 31.
Benson will host Round Valley on Wednesday, March 29, and has a home game against Pima on Friday, March 31.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.