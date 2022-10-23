WILLCOX — The Willcox Cowboys football team is now 4-0 and in second in the 2A San Pedro Region, with their defeat of the Tucson Catalina Trojans 52-6 on Friday, October 21.

Willcox is 7-2 overcall and was coming off a win against Tombstone 49-8 the previous week.

