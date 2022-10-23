Cowboys drop Trojans, take aim at first place Hawks By Hector Acuna hector.acuna@myheraldreview.com Oct 23, 2022 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WILLCOX — The Willcox Cowboys football team is now 4-0 and in second in the 2A San Pedro Region, with their defeat of the Tucson Catalina Trojans 52-6 on Friday, October 21.Willcox is 7-2 overcall and was coming off a win against Tombstone 49-8 the previous week.Stats or video playback were unavailable as of press time, game details will be updated in the Wednesday edition of the Herald/Review.The Cowboys travel to face 2A San Pedro Tucson Tanque Verde, in an exciting match-up that puts together the first and second place teams in the section on Friday, October 28, 7p.m.The Hawks are also undefeated in the section at 4-0 and 5-4 overall, on a five-game win streak. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cowboys Willcox Cowboys Football Team Catalina Trojans Sport Hawk Win Streak Playback Stat Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular AZ sues federal government over border containers, polices Teen racer going full throttle at Tucson Speedway Planned Hummingbird senior resort already creating a buzz Appeals court rejects request to dismiss child molestation retrial Mexico sues Arizona gun stores as seizures continue at Nogales ports Supervisors Monday meeting on hand counts not cancelled 3 more Cochise County athletes surpass 1,000 yards Buena rallies to beat Marana Mountain View 47-35 Attorney requests hearing to present mitigating factors in Wilson case Willcox wins big on Senior Night, Benson, Bisbee, Douglas, Tombstone fall Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 3 hrs ago 0 Most Popular AZ sues federal government over border containers, polices Teen racer going full throttle at Tucson Speedway Planned Hummingbird senior resort already creating a buzz Appeals court rejects request to dismiss child molestation retrial Mexico sues Arizona gun stores as seizures continue at Nogales ports Supervisors Monday meeting on hand counts not cancelled 3 more Cochise County athletes surpass 1,000 yards Buena rallies to beat Marana Mountain View 47-35 Attorney requests hearing to present mitigating factors in Wilson case Willcox wins big on Senior Night, Benson, Bisbee, Douglas, Tombstone fall COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
