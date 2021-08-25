WILLCOX — It’s not just the chance to have a full schedule of football games that has the Willcox Cowboys excited for their 2021 season. It’s the entire atmosphere that has them eager to get on the field and compete.
“I’m excited to have the chance to play a full season of football,” said Willcox head coach Eric Hjalmarson, who played football at Eastern Arizona College and the University of Arizona. “It’s about the formality of the game; it’s also about seeing the fans, having the concession stands and just being able to experience everything that football season offers.”
This season has the Cowboys suiting up 46 athletes: eight seniors, five juniors, 16 sophomores and 14 freshmen.
The Cowboys are members of the 2A San Pedro Region with Benson, Bisbee, Morenci, Pima and Tombstone. Willcox finished the 2020 season with a 3-3 record, making it to the 2A conference play-in bracket, falling to a tough Arizona Lutheran Academy team.
This season Hjalmarson is looking to improve and again make it to the playoffs, but he knows his Cowboys will be facing some tough regional competition.
“(The) 2A conference football is good, but we definitely have some of the best football in our region,” Hjalmarson said.
Hjalmarson is assisted by Mike Rand, the head junior varsity coach and the varsity defensive coordinator; Mike Patterson, who coaches the offensive line; Trevor Ward, offensive and defensive line; Joel Todd, assistant junior varsity coach and wide receivers; and Steve Ward all offensive and defensive positions.
Hjalmarson believes the strength of his team can be found in many areas of the program.
“We only graduated four seniors last year, so all of our other players are back,” he said. “We also have coaches on our staff with a lot of experience, which is definitely a big advantage.”
Rand — a Willcox alumni who played football — sees a building season for the young junior varsity team, but hopes to soon have them ready for varsity competition.
“We have 28 on our junior varsity team this year — that’s a lot of players,” Rand said. “We have a young team; it’s going to be exciting to see how far these kids will go.
“One of my goals is that, by the end of the season, to help develop some of these junior varsity players to be able to compete at the varsity level.
“We also have a lot of varsity returners; I’m excited to see how much they will grow and develop through the season.”
Senior Fabian Moreno, in his fourth year playing football, is looking forward to competing with the teammates he has been with since his freshman year.
“We have been a close team since we were freshmen; we are like a family,” Moreno said. “We don’t give up, no matter how the day is going. We always work our hardest.”
Senior Jacob Arbaca agrees that team unity is one of the qualities that helps the Cowboys.
“We are a strong team, we are a close team, we play together as a team,” Arbaca said. “We know each other well enough to know how everyone plays. We know our jobs on the field and we know that we’ll get things done.”
Players and coaches are looking forward to returning to the field for a full season.
“I’m excited for the good memories we’ll have of our last year of playing Cowboy football and seeing how far we can go,” Arbaca said.
